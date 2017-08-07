Jason Momoa's Reaction To That 'Game Of Thrones' Battle Is So Khal Drogo

WARNING! Spoilers below for “Game of Thrones” Season 7!

Our sun and stars, Khal Drogo actor Jason Momoa, can’t hold back his excitement after the latest episode of “Game of Thrones.”

Momoa made his last appearance in the series in Season 2. Though he’s gone on to other major roles, including playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe movies, he’s stayed close with the cast and showrunners, occasionally popping up in adorable “Game of Thrones” reunion photos.

Just like you, Momoa couldn’t contain himself after seeing Sunday’s huge battle between the Lannisters and his former Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke), her Dothraki army and one of her dragons.

“FUCK ME. It’s been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “And I don’t want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy shit that was intense.”

He continued, “Wish I was there to fuck shit up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS ... [Emilia Clarke] miss u mama your a badass super proud.”

It’s a touching note to the showrunners and his former co-star Clarke, but unfortunately for fans, the chances of Drogo coming back to actually “fuck shit up” are pretty slim considering his character died and is probably out riding with his ancestors in the Night Lands.

Still, as we previously mentioned in our story on the battle during Sunday’s episode, there are still those holding out hope that Momoa will show up as Aquaman and save Jaime Lannister from a watery grave.

Khal Drogo, the Aquaman will save Jaime Lannister. Lulz, insane theories. #GameOfThrones — Manas Shah (@notagujju) August 7, 2017