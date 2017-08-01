Jay Clayton, Shareholder Proposals and the Not-So-Idiosyncratic Interests of Many

History is replete with examples of people who, like the Civil War general who allegedly remarked “They couldn’t hit an elephant at this distance” just before being hit with a sniper’s bullet, underestimated the power of the opposition. That may be exactly what the new SEC Chairman, Jay Clayton, did recently by asking if the “idiosyncratic interests” of a few should be allowed to increase costs for ordinary shareholders.

Well, that’s one way to put it. Clayton was talking about the ability of shareholders to file shareholder proposals, a right that shareholders now have if they meet certain thresholds for size and length of share ownership – an ability that would virtually disappear if the SEC does what the Chamber of Commerce wants it to: raise the thresholds needed to file proposals to levels that would essentially strip the vast majority of shareholders of this right.

Dismissing shareholder concerns as “idiosyncratic interests” and dismissing the shareholders who use this tool to bring different perspectives to boards as “a few” is a kind of brinksmanship that many who use it end up regretting.

What kinds of concerns do shareholders bring up in filings? The main ones are things like addressing the risks posed by climate change, the need for diverse perspectives on boards, and good governance (things like proxy access, board declassification, and risk management). Every single one of those things has a solid business case, with real-world evidence showing that companies that do these things well tend to outperform less enlightened peers. There’s a short list of some of the research supporting this on Pax’s website, here.

Let’s look at climate change, for example. Large and small investors all over the globe recognize that climate change poses significant risks of loss to economies, portfolios and companies—damages often estimated in trillions of dollars. One of the world’s largest asset managers, BlackRock, recently issued a report on climate risk that came up with the stark summary, “We believe climate factors have been underappreciated and underpriced.”

Is it “idiosyncratic” for shareholders to want companies to do things that are associated with greater value? A majority of shareholders of both ExxonMobil and Occidental Petroleum this year voted in favor of shareholder proposals asking that the companies report on the risks posed by climate change, and the risks to the companies’ own business models of mitigation of GHG emissions. The Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) just released a report on what kinds of risk disclosures companies should make with respect to climate change. The members of the TCFD include Michael Bloomberg, and senior representatives from JP Morgan Chase, UBS Asset Management, Generation Investment Management, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Barclays, PGGM, BlackRock, Swiss Re, Mercer, KPMB, Moody’s, EY, Standard & Poors, PwC, and others. Concern about climate change in the investment community is anything but “idiosyncratic.” But often, the only way to get companies to pay sufficient attention to this pervasive issue is to file a shareholder proposal.

What does Clayton mean by “a few”? He didn’t specify, but if he had, we would all have been looking for the unwritten dictionary. In May, the Council of Institutional Investors released a statement noting that more than 50 investors with over $4 trillion in assets oppose the provision of the Financial Choice Act that would limit shareholders’ rights to file shareholder proposals. If that’s a few, it would be good to know what “many” means.

And finally, the idea that these “few,” “idiosyncratic” investors are significantly raising the costs for other investors withers on examination, which has been done very well in a recent article by Adam Kanzer. It’s worth reading the entire thing, but one point stands out: if the Chamber of Commerce’s estimate of the cost of simply adding shareholder proposals (which are limited to 500 words) to the printing costs of companies’ proxies were applied to all printing costs, it would have cost JP Morgan $2,250,000 to print and distribute Jamie Dimon’s 45-page letter to shareholders in its most recent annual report. Kanzer’s overarching point is that considering costs alone isn’t appropriate; the benefits of the process need to be considered as well. A 2017 paper studied shareholder proposals filed between 2005 and 2014 on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, and concluded that “Successful engagements positively affect sales growth, without changing profitability.” Firms that received the proposals outperformed matched peers by 2.7% over the six months following engagement. Since when were investors blind to the idea that making money requires spending some?