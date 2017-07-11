Jay-Z Admits His Relationship With Beyoncé Wasn't Totally Built On Truth

Jay-Z has opened up about his relationship with Beyoncé, admitting it wasn’t built on a foundation of “100 percent truth.”

In the second mini-documentary ― titled “Footnotes for ‘4:44’” ― released in tandem with his new album, “4:44,” the rapper discussed his rumored infidelities against Bey, which came to light when she released “Lemonade.” Jay also alludes to the subject in the new album’s title track, with lyrics like, “What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soul mate? / You risked that for Blue? / My heart breaks for the day I had to explain my mistakes.”

“This is my real life,” Jay said in the video, per People. “I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 percent truth and it starts cracking. Things start happening that the public can see.”

(Is this a reference to that infamous elevator incident, perhaps?)

The “99 Problems” rapper admitted his relationship with Bey got to a point where he thought, “Okay, tear this down and let’s start from the beginning,” which he said was “the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Jay went on to confess he once had to beg Bey not to leave him and said that fighting for the relationship was harder than growing up in the projects and being shot at.