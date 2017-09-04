ENTERTAINMENT
Jay-Z Gets Concert Crowd To Sing Happy Birthday To Beyoncé

Good vibes in the house.

By Ron Dicker
Arik McArthur via Getty Images
Jay-Z performs at the Budweiser Made In America Festival in Philadelphia.

Beyoncé turned 36 on Monday but husband Jay-Z started the celebration early on Sunday by getting the crowd at Philadelphia’s Budweiser Made In America Festival to sing her “Happy Birthday,” E! reported. 

“Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love,” the “4:44” rapper said during his set, per the showbiz outlet. He then urged the crowd to serenade her.

Beyoncé moved to the beat with her Destiny’s Child associate Michelle Williams, Entertainment Tonight noted.

A post shared by Music Choice (@musicchoice) on

Early Monday, the “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” performer got a touching shoutout from her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, on Instagram.

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

It appears the festivities for Queen Bey’s big day have gotten off to an excellent start. Just don’t forget the flowers, Jay-Z!

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Jay-Z and Beyoncé watch a performance from the stage on Sunday.

