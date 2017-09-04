Jay-Z Gets Concert Crowd To Sing Happy Birthday To Beyoncé

Beyoncé turned 36 on Monday but husband Jay-Z started the celebration early on Sunday by getting the crowd at Philadelphia’s Budweiser Made In America Festival to sing her “Happy Birthday,” E! reported.
“Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love,” the “4:44” rapper said during his set, per the showbiz outlet. He then urged the crowd to serenade her.
Beyoncé moved to the beat with her Destiny’s Child associate Michelle Williams, Entertainment Tonight noted.
Early Monday, the “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” performer got a touching shoutout from her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, on Instagram.
It appears the festivities for Queen Bey’s big day have gotten off to an excellent start. Just don’t forget the flowers, Jay-Z!
