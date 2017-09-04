Jay-Z Gets Concert Crowd To Sing Happy Birthday To Beyoncé

Beyonce and Jay Z

1 / 2

Beyonce is all smiling while leaving the Hands Of Stone Premier with husband Jay Z in New York City, the couple where trying to run away from paparazzi and fans, Beyonce and Jay Z where matching suits, Jay Z was trying hard to stop a fan who want to get a selfie with Beyonce Pictured: Beyonce and Jay Z Ref: SPL1338834 220816 Picture by: Felipe Ramales / Splash NewsSplash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

Splash News