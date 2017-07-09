Attorney Antonio Moore discusses the reality of Black wealth in context of a forming American Caste System. Using data Moore shows that Black America is currently largely living without economic opportunity or access to the American dream.
Moore’s piece on Huffpost.com “America’s Financial Divide: The Racial Breakdown of U.S. Wealth in Black and White”
Matt Bruenig of Demos.org summed it up in the piece “The Top 10 percent of White Families Own Almost Everything” stating “White families hold 90 percent of the national wealth. Hispanic families hold 2.3 percent of the national wealth. Black families hold 2.6 percent of the national wealth.” So despite a display of what I have termed the “Decadent Veil”, where a small group of wealthy black entertainers are shown repetitively in media. We can see Bruenig’s assertion in clear application when looking at Black America with a closer lens.
According to the Slate.com article “The Wealth Gap Between Blacks and Whites is Even More Enormous Than You Think”, the median white family has a net worth of $116,000 dollars. This indicates 41 million white households across the nation have over $116,000 dollars in net worth. In comparison, nearly 40 percent or 5.6 million African American homes in the U.S. have zero or negative net worth. In addition, when you deduct the family car as an asset, the median black family in America only has a net worth of $1,700 dollars.
This tells a story of access and opportunity and the lasting effect of a history ripe with dissemination of advantage based on color. If nearly all of the American wealth is in white households, how do we ever expect to achieve access for all?
3) When you deduct depreciating assets like the family car, the middle black family of three is worth only $1,700.
4) The top 8 million white homes are worth $1.4 million dollars or more.
