Jay-Z Responds To Kanye's Bizarre Rant In New Album

Jay-Z has apparently carved some time out of the title track of his new album, “4:44,” to address a bizarre feud with Kanye West.

In “Kill Jay Z,” the rapper seemingly takes aim at his longtime friend, saying, “this ‘f**k everybody’ attitude ain’t natural.” He continues:

But you ain’t a Saint, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin’ / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’? / “Fuck wrong with everybody?” is what you sayin’ / But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.

(West had referenced $20 million in negotiations between streaming services Tidal and Apple on his last album, “The Life of Pablo,” Entertainment Weekly notes.)

Jay-Z’s lyrics recall West’s November 2016 rant against Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Onstage in California as part of his Saint Pablo tour, West said, “I’ve been sent here to give y’all my truth even at the risk of my own life, even at the risk of my own success, my own career.”

He continued: “Jay-Z — call me, bruh. You still ain’t called me. Jay-Z, call me, Jay-Z — I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Just call me. Talk to me like a man.” The Saint Pablo tour was canceled in November after a series of bizarre behaviors from West.