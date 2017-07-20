Jay-Z Made It Officially Sexy To Be In Committed Love

“Nothing’s harder than this (committed relationship). By far, I’m telling you, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.” Jay-Z

Dating and relationship breakups were on the downward spiral in 2016, some of our favorite and iconic couples ended abruptly as mentioned in an earlier Huff Post report. But we’re halfway through 2017 and this summer is sizzling with brand new love and rumors of rekindled love from some of the sexiest celebrities we like.

According to a People insider, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have become increasingly close after the breakup from Bryan Tanaka. “After nearly two years of being separated, “there seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently.”

Source, POP SUGAR tells us that Brad Pitt has moved on and is spending time with actress Sienna Miller, 35 and that the two were seen together in June at England's Glastonbury Festival, although neither has confirmed the rumor.

Jay-Z adds, despite being “shot at” in Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects, “Nothing’s harder than this (committed relationship). By far, I’m telling you, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

To add fuel to the flame of love spreading like a wildfire, rap artist, Jay-Z dropped his fourteenth studio album on June 30 entitled, 4:44.

Multiple note-worthy news outlets including Washington Post are reporting on the praise that 4:44 is receiving for “openly displaying his emotional vulnerability, most evident in the title track. “Footnotes for 4:44,” released on Tidal, is an 11-minute video that takes this effort further, enlisting several famous men of color to dissect their relationships on camera.”

“Learn to get up from the table when love is no longer being served.” -Nina Simone

Love is surely not for the faint of heart but if you are a ready woman who doesn’t want this summer to leave you without experiencing your dose of rekindled romance or the power to end your dating dry spell, here’s five must haves to spark your flame and get your fire for love burning.

5 Fire Starting Must Have’s That May Get You That Dream Date and Have You Feeling Like the Most Desired Woman Alive:

SÉXU ̄AL BY MICHEL GERMAIN - Séxu ̄al is the foundation brand of Michel Germain Parfums. Born out of love for and inspired by his wife, Norma, Séxu ̄al brings allure and romance in fragrance form to both women and men. Glamor, mysterious, and luxuriously beautiful. Séxu ̄al is a bottled aphrodisiac. Every detail of its presentation and fragrance accelerates the mood for love. Filling its European glass made from the white sands of France and the exquisite cap has 180 hand placed crystals. The fragrance has a secret ingredient, distinct aroma so hypnotic and too precious to be revealed but it lingers and is always remembered. Yep, one spray of Séxu ̄al and your new BAE will have his focus only on you.

2. TAHITIAN ROMANCE SUGAR SCRUB BY SCENTSATIONAL SOAPS - What’s a date without showing up with radiantly glowing skin, so healthy and supple that makes the observant naughty man drawn to nibble on you. This natural exfoliator chases away dry and dull skin and comes captive in a want to nibble on you. and the key ingredients are a collection of the yummy stuff like sugar, coconut oil, sunflower oil, emulsifying wax, and soy.

3. GLOWSKIN ENHANCEMENT BY CHARLOTTE WILSON – Wow him with a flawless face that is radiantly beaming like rays of sunshine. There is nothing more attractive than a woman who uses the best skin care and anti-aging solutions. This classy miracle in a jar formulated system is said to remove any damage that has caused your skin to change over the years. Even if the damage seen in the mirror is from the environment, stress, products, aggressive treatments, premature aging, sun damage, discoloration, acne or hyperpigmentation, Glow Skin Enhancement products are formulated to correct it all and send you out with a confident smile.

4. SATIN FINISH LIQUID FOUNDATION BY NAKEAH COSMETICS of HOLLYWOOD - Your skin could be a perfect match for their gorgeous, healthy ingredients & satin finish formula. Imagine showing up and he can’t keep his eyes off you? Many celebrities enjoy the oil-free, water based organic formula containing Vitamin E, with the perfect coverage that matches your undertone to perfection. It blends perfection without becoming cakey. A beautiful lightweight formula that sets beautifully and helps camouflage any skin imperfections without feeling or appearing heavy. One of its special ingredients is Wheat Germ, which improves skin's elasticity and helps to prevent skin blemishes or pore clogging; which can lead to breakouts. Perfect for even the most sensitive skin.

5. CURLKALON BY SHAVONE RIGGINS -Proper beauty preparation takes time but Shavone created a protective hair styling solutions brand that provides pre-looped, textured curls using the installation method of crochet braiding to achieve effortless hair styles. Curlkalon speeds up beauty preparation time while creating a stunning and sexy extra glam for your new dating experiences. Shavone has turned a problem she faced as a natural hair wearer for 12 years into a solution to her hair maintenance that became less time consuming through crochet braid protective hair styling as a busy mother of six.

As if you didn’t have him hooked already, using this “magic in a box” will make him see you as extra special because you didn’t keep him waiting and because you’re wearing Curlkalon and feeling good.

The “girl behind the curl” on IG: @Shavone_Riggins

It's officially sexy to be in love in 2017 and you have good reasons to be ready. Love is in the air, can you feel the heat?