Jay-Z Finally Opens Up About His Fight With Solange Knowles

Fans can finally relax.

Jay-Z has broken his silence about his violent clash with Solange Knowles at the 2014 Met Gala in an hour-long podcast interview on Friday, and he spoke of how close the two are.

Video published after the incident shows the rapper and his singer sister-in-law getting into an altercation in an elevator at the event while Beyoncé looks on, but none of the famous family had publicly commented on the flashpoint.

In the RapRadar interview, the rapper discussed different personal and professional issues, including his relationship with Solange.

“We’ve always had a great relationship,” the music mogul said on the podcast. “I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space, but it ain’t nothing.”

Jay-Z didn’t give any details on what sparked the disagreement or how it escalated to physical fighting, but he did reassure that the pairs relationship is doing fine.

“We’ve had one disagreement ever,” he said. “Before and after, we’ve been cool. She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law. My sister.”

Fans have been waiting for years to hear either Jay-Z or Solange to provide answers to what happened that night. The rapper appeared to make a public apology to his sister-in-law on his new album with the new song “Kill Jay Z.”

You egged Solange on / Knowin’ all along, all you had to say you was wrong / You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don’t even know what else to say / N***a, never go full Eric Benét / I don’t even know what you woulda done / In the future, other n***as playin’ football with your son