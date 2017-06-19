JAY-Z Puts Hyphen Back In His Name, Twitter Didn't Realize It Was Gone

Grammarians rejoice! JAY-Z has officially resurrected the hyphen in his name.

In 2013, the rapper Jay-Z (aka Shawn Corey Carter aka HOV), in a decision touted as a “massively disrespectful move against hyphens,” dropped the hyphen in his professional name. So, for the last four years, Carter was known as Jay Z.

Now, it’s JAY-Z with the hyphen AND capitalization, a Roc Nation representative confirmed to Pitchfork. And people have a lot to say about the switch-up:

lol you're crazy for this one Jay https://t.co/7LlSljRMJN — Eric Renner Brown (@ericrennerbrown) June 19, 2017

I'm glad Jay-Z brought the hyphen back. I think its absence had to do with Magna Carta... Holy Grail being the worst album of his career. — Fellatio Alger (@atomiclust) June 19, 2017

I refused to acknowledge the dismissal of the hyphen. Glad he came back to his senses. https://t.co/8luCq1vtKG — Rich Homie Svi (@aaamackay) June 19, 2017

guess who's back, back again, hyphen's back. tell a friend pic.twitter.com/q1QmbnkACq — Henry T. Casey🎧💻📝 (@henrytcasey) June 19, 2017

Jay-Z/Jay Z/JAY-Z makes it really difficult to be a copy editor sometimes... https://t.co/zjrn04ZPRs — Daniel Toy (@dw_toy) June 19, 2017

I don't care. I'm sticking with the hyphen-less one I've had in my music library since 2013. — Wisani Maluleke (@seanbolandRED) June 19, 2017

I cannot believe in the year of our lord 2017 we're really bout to get hyphen Jay-z again — j (@XimluapObtil) June 19, 2017

But, surprisingly, a lot of people didn’t even know the hyphen wasn’t a thing all these years:

Jay-Z is bringing back the hyphen in his name and this entire time i never knew that it technically went away. — Amar Sejfović (@amarsejfovic) June 19, 2017

Has he not always been Jay-Z or JAY-Z? I have never in my life omitted the hyphen, I didn't realize I was supposed to. https://t.co/RCq1Zqiqct — Shuri T'Chaka (@TweetsByObi) June 19, 2017

i didn't realise jay-z dropped the hyphen in the first place — adrian 💫 (@fruithui) June 19, 2017

I never realised Jay dropped the hyphen. I just hardly ever use it. He'll always be Jay Z. — ️ (@Frostbite___) June 19, 2017

In addition to his name change, JAY-Z released a preview of his new song “Adnis” off “4:44.” Strangely, his name is formatted in the preview as “JAY:Z.” Colons too, JAY?!

The colon just appears to be for artistic effect, which is a good thing because we can’t take any more linguistic shake-ups related to JAY-Z.