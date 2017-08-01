Jay-Z Says Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Is A 'Modern Day Shakespeare'

Coldplay fans clearly love Chris Martin for his skillful expressiveness, but Jay-Z thinks the frontman’s chops are so noteworthy they’re comparable to Shakespeare’s.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Jay-Z spoke to Metro about his friendship with Martin, stating that the two are “good friends.” Additionally, he extolled Martin’s talents and implored British people to look at Martin for who he is: a “modern day Shakespeare.”

“I have been in the industry long enough to know when I’m in the presence of a genius ... and Chris Martin is just that,” the rapper said to the publication.

“In years to come, Britain will look back at him as a modern day Shakespeare. He is an incredible recording artist, an incredible songwriter, but where he really comes alive is performing live. If you get the chance to see Coldplay live, do it — you ain’t gonna regret it.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Coldplay has produced some truly incredible music ― “The Scientist,” “Fix You,” “Paradise,” “Yellow,” to name a few. But some fans thought it a stretch to compare Martin to Shakespeare:

If Chris Martin is a modern day Shakespeare then I can't wait for the generations to come to learn Coldplay lyrics in an English class. — Mark Thompson (@MCNT91) August 1, 2017

Do you agree with Jay Z when he says Chris Martin is a "modern day Shakespeare"? — Coldplay Polls (@coldplaypolls) August 1, 2017

Jay-Z calling Chris Martin a "modern day Shakespeare" - give over you pair of whoppers — Krombopulos Michael (@TotalLongo) August 1, 2017

Not sure Jay Z is remotely correct in thinking that Chris Martin is like Shakespeare 🙈 — 🎶 Brian (@Brianquizmaster) August 1, 2017