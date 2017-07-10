No One Was Prepared For Jay-Z To Drop His '4:44' Tour Dates

Jay-Z announced his fall tour for “4:44,” and no one saw it coming.
The rapper dropped the dates on Monday morning and followed up with an exclusive ticket pre-sale only hours later. Fans were caught off-guard by the announcement due to reports that Jay-Z was delaying his tour until the fall due to the arrival of his twin children with Beyoncé.
Bank accounts were shook.
Jay-Z came from some humble beginnings in Brooklyn, so you would think he’d understand his fans would need some more time to pull together the extra cash for his tickets. Nope. A pre-sale for the North American tour went up only hours later, exclusive to Tidal streaming and Citi credit card members.
Don’t get us wrong, people are happy to see Jay-Z live.
No one can deny the talent of the high-profile rapper. “4:44” went platinum within the first week of its release, making it Jay-Z’s 13th studio album to earn the recognition. Fans and critics have raved about his latest record since it released on June 30.
But, boy, how are we supposed to be building wealth with these ticket prices?
CONVERSATIONS