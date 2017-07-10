No One Was Prepared For Jay-Z To Drop His '4:44' Tour Dates

Jay-Z announced his fall tour for “4:44,” and no one saw it coming.

The rapper dropped the dates on Monday morning and followed up with an exclusive ticket pre-sale only hours later. Fans were caught off-guard by the announcement due to reports that Jay-Z was delaying his tour until the fall due to the arrival of his twin children with Beyoncé.

Bank accounts were shook.

Jay-Z came from some humble beginnings in Brooklyn, so you would think he’d understand his fans would need some more time to pull together the extra cash for his tickets. Nope. A pre-sale for the North American tour went up only hours later, exclusive to Tidal streaming and Citi credit card members.

When the #444Tour pre-sale happens right after you just paid all of your bills. pic.twitter.com/xFJf46Z7XM — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 10, 2017

Excuse me Hov, you are not Beyoncé. We need more time than a few hours to get our coins together for this. Lights only get cut off for Bey — Tønÿ (@gawdcompIex) July 10, 2017

when Jay announces pre-sale for #444tour but you ain't got the coin... pic.twitter.com/1MATawpIQo — JD (@Jakeem12) July 10, 2017

Bruh these #444TOUR tix are crazy. Ones at 51 already being upsold at double the price. Floor seat START at 500 😱😱Hov or Royal Rumble? — I AM (@UNCuse15) July 10, 2017

Hopefully tickets will be $4.44 because broke https://t.co/jVpCKKoBUs — Many Fades God (@ChiefKen_) July 10, 2017

Jay Z just announced pre sale tickets for his #444TOUR and I'm just like... pic.twitter.com/78J06gzqdK — NUFF 💬 (@nuffsaidNY) July 10, 2017

Jay ain't even give folks a heads up though lml #444TOUR — micha (@michajanae_) July 10, 2017

Looks at wallet... looks at Tidal presale tickets... looks at wallet again. 🤔 #444TOUR — Deanna Mingo (@divynthought) July 10, 2017

I'd love to go to the #444TOUR bit my wallet has something to say about that — Young Draco (@asapchizz) July 10, 2017

Now if you think I will pay a mortgage just to see Jay Z on his #444TOUR you're absolutely right. pic.twitter.com/WfoBDQr1hB — aakilah (@annoyedmelanin) July 10, 2017

Sheeeesh. $200 Hov? I guess so.

Dave Chappelle was $100 so I guess. 💎 #444TOUR — PMC #TIMELESS🎙 (@PhillztheMC) July 10, 2017

Jay Z's coming to my city and I wanna see Family Feud live but the way my money is set up.. #444Tour pic.twitter.com/p0WLZ0YiTW — ♕leslie♕ (@normilasauce) July 10, 2017

Don’t get us wrong, people are happy to see Jay-Z live.

No one can deny the talent of the high-profile rapper. “4:44” went platinum within the first week of its release, making it Jay-Z’s 13th studio album to earn the recognition. Fans and critics have raved about his latest record since it released on June 30.