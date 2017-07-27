Jay-Z, Vince Staples, and the WWE-fication of Rap Lyrics

disclaimer: this is NOT a 4:44 think-piece

Like many rap fans, I was tuned into Tidal at midnight on Friday, 30 June 2017. I wanted to see what this new Jay-Z was about. Clocking in at a short 36 minutes, I was on my second listen as I scrolled Instagram and Twitter checking to see what the reception was like.

Unsurprisingly, opinions were split. To some, 4:44 was a masterpiece, a much needed recording, 11 inches of rain in the desert type needed. But to the detractors it was just another case of an out of touch Jay-Z pushing his morals on the beleaguered listeners. 50 Cent said the album was like “golf course music” and think pieces abound.

The most common narrative - Jay-Z’s age. He’s 47.

Prior to that album release I was watching both the Breakfast Club and Ebro in the Morning interviews with Vince Staples. As per industry norm, Staples was out promoting his recent album, Big Fish Theory, which had been released 23 June 2017.

The talks were centered around the “different” sound that Staples had adopted, the music is more dance oriented, and his veering away from “Gangster” rap.

Staples has never smoked or done drugs and doesn't party and is adamant that “gangster life is played out.”

Vince Staples just recently turned 24.

How are these two things related? That, dear reader, is in essence what this writing is about. Rap lyrics have advanced from the early days of shot outs and call and response, boasts Raps and simple stories, to lyrical experiments, reality raps, trap and post rap.

What Jay-Z addresses throughout 4:44 is the phony, carbon copy mentality of modern rap which, unto itself, as we mentioned above would be considered the rantings of an old man. But the fact that a rapper almost half Jigga’s age, Vince Staples, is saying something almost identical speaks to the reality that rap is not that - real.

Rap lyrics have become like the WWE, we know it’s fake, we know that the people saying the rhymes are likely not participating in the acts that they rap about, yet we suspend that belief and react and respond to those lyrics as if they’re facts.

How did we get here?

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five courtesy of Hemu Aggarwal

The Game is to be Sold Not Told

Back in April, it was announced that “Mask Off” was Future’s biggest single to date. At the time, it had reached #7 in the Billboard 100. A few months later in June, the track jumped to #1 on the Rhythmic Songs chart. It’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t like the song. Maybe it’s the flutes. What stands out to me though is the hook:

Percocets, molly, Percocets

Percocets, molly, Percocets

Rep the set, gotta rep the set

Chase a check, never chase a bitch

Mask on, fuck it, mask off

Mask on, fuck it, mask off

Percocets, molly, Percocets

Chase a check, never chase a bitch

Don't chase no bitches

In all honesty, that shouldn’t stand out. Future has made his career off of drug references, his songs abound with them. But the reason that it does stick out to me is because it wasn’t long ago that Future admitted to French site, Clique, that he himself doesn’t do drugs that often.

I’m not like super drugged out or a drug addict. My music may portray a certain kind of image and I know it’s some people that might be super drugged out and they listen to the music like, ‘Ay thank you, you speaking for me’ and then some people that’s not that feel like, ‘Man I don’t have to do drugs, I can listen to Future and feel like I’m on something’ and don’t have to try it. I don’t do it for you to really have to live that type of life. I feel like that’s the number one thing everybody likes to talk about. It’s a catch.

In the past there would have been a large uproar. For over a decade, being “real” was the priority. Rappers had to travel with large entourages and tight security because wherever they went, someone would test their mettle. Chains were snatched. Tour busses shot up. That might still happen...but not to the degree that it once used to.

Prior to the “real” era, Rap music was entertainment and Hip-Hop - breaking, graffiti, Djing - were an escape. The culture known as Hip-Hop was created and thrived in one of the worst times in New York history. Muggings were common. The New York Times referred to that era as The Age of the Mugger and New York Magazine had an in depth article about mugging titled Mugging as a Way of Life. It was almost normal to leave the house in a new coat and shoes and come home without either. Quality of life crimes, as they came to be known, panhandling, public urination, etc, were also common. New York City was a scary place.

But the music didn’t reflect that reality. Sure, you had “The Message,” Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s breakout 1982 hit that spelled out what life in the city was REALLY like, but part of that song’s power was there were no other songs like it. The other classic hit of 1982, “Planet Rock,” lyric wise, was common for that era.

You're in a place where the nights are hot

Where nature's children dance and set a chance

On this Mother Earth, which is our rock

The time has come, and work for soul, show you really got soul

Are you ready hump bump bump, get bump, now let's go, house

The same is true for gang-riddled Los Angeles.

Between 1976 and 1980, according to the Los Angeles Times, aggravated assaults and homicides nearly doubled from 517 to 1,028, and the gang task force, CRASH (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) had formed as early as 1978. Nonetheless, the earliest Rap music to come out of Los Angeles had nothing to do with that reality. Check out the lyrics from the Egyptian Lover’s 1984 hit, “Egypt, Egypt:”

Give me a freaky kinky nation

with a total female population

I can deal with that situation

I don't care about my reputation

Give me a freaky kinky nation

with a total female population

I can deal with that situation

I don't care about my reputation

Even after Toddy Tee’s revolutionary 1986 track, “Batteram,” that dealt with the invasion of Crack, it would still be two years before NWA would make so-called “gangster rap” mainstream.

That same reality can be found anywhere that Rap was recorded. From Massachusetts to Miami, from Detroit to Dallas, as the influx of Crack began altering the landscape making the dealing of the cooked cocaine the only hustle, and as drug-related crimes increased as a result, most Rap from that era still focused on partying and boasting. As Frontline was scaring Texans with the special The Dallas Drug War, the D.O.C. was terrifying sucker MC’s with his Dr. Dre assisted debut, “No One Can Do it Better.” While the New York Times was asking Can Miami Save Itself, Luke Skyywalker and The 2 Live Crew were telling party people to “Throw that D.”

Crack was ravaging New York City and its disastrous effects spread as far as Long Island when Rakim forever changed the rap landscape with these verses:

I came in the door, I said it before

I never let the mic magnetize me no more

But it's biting me, fighting me, inviting me to rhyme

I can't hold it back, I'm looking for the line,

Taking off my coat, clearing my throat

My rhyme will be kicking it until I hit my last note

My mind'll range to find all kinds of ideas

Self-esteem makes it seem like a thought took years to build

An arms race of lyric writing took place with MCs doing everything to stand out and shine. Rappers and Drug dealers ran in the same circles, and Rappers imitated the dress of Drug dealers (they were the ones making the money) but the lyrics still avoided drug/gun related content.

Miraculously, as Crack and the murders that surrounded the drug’s distribution subsided, Rap lyrics became more focused on crime and the previous era. This was the “Reality Era” and that style of music became the norm.

Courtesy of Timothy White “I never seen a worker rock so many jewels...”

Ghetto Superstars

The first practitioners of this music were people who had lived the lifestyle - DJ Quik, MC Eiht - they really lived that gangster shit. Biggie Smalls & Jay-Z - them dudes really sold drugs. The next group of people who made this form of music, they were “around” the life. Nas and Mobb Deep come to mind. The degree that anyone of the above lived that lifestyle is irrelevant.

By the mid-90s, Crack revenue had dried up...at least in the sense that a person could be a kingpin. We’re talking the Rayful Edmond types. People like Edmond moved upwards of 2,000 kilos of cocaine...a week. He was arrested at 24. The kingpin became a thing of myth.

With the kingpin myth as the background, Rap lyrics evolved (or devolved, depending on who you ask) from party anthems, lyrical practices, and boasts to murderous, drug spewed verses. Guns, their model types, and how many shots could be fired from them became front and center. Check the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep in “Right Back At You:”

I'm lost in the blocks of hate and can't wait

For the next crab nigga to step and meet fate

I'm lethal when I see you, there is no sequel

24-7, mac 11 is my people

So why you wanna end your little life like this?

Cause now you bump head wit kids that's lifeless

I live by the day only if I survive

The last night, damn right, I ain't tryin to fight

We can settle this like some grown men on the concrete floor

My slugs will put a stop to your hardcore

ways of action, I grab the gat and

Ain't no turning back when I start blastin

Biggie Smalls gave us “The Ten Crack Commandments” and drug dealing became the de rigeur entry level job of all rappers.

Enter: Jay-Z.

While Jay-Z’s drug dealer to major Rap mogul is the stuff of Horatio Algiers in the same vein as the Kennedys bootleggers to Politician story, neither can be fully substantiated, but both are believed to be true. Jiggas rise was a slow burn. While many proclaim their love of “Reasonable Doubt” now, the mafioso-centered, Scarface and Carlito’s Way tinged album, didn’t immediately go gold - this, during an era when platinum records were the new norm.

“Reasonable Doubt” is full of first hand accounts of a drug affiliated lifestyle, a great example being “Coming of Age:”

I got this shorty on my block always clocking my rocks

He likes the style and profile I think he want to mock

He likes the way I walk, he see my money talking

To honeys hawking I'm the hottest nigga in New York and

I see his hunger pains, I know his blood boils

He want to run with me, I know this kid will be loyal

I watched him make a few ends, to cop his little sneakers and gear

Then it's just enough for re-up again

I see myself in his eyes, I moved from Levi's

To Guess to Versace, now it's diamonds like Liberace

The drug-dealer made it good continued to be Jigga man’s narrative for the next 12 albums. It’s become a common narrative. But as the 90s rolled into the 2000s, even that was passe. The new story became something completely different and more confusing.

Courtesy of Johnny Nunez

I Don’t Care About Rap, I Got Crack

All it took was a mention from Donald Glover as he scooped up his Golden Globe award to propel the Migos into the mainstream. As a part of his acceptance speech, Glover said:

I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,’ That’s the best song ever.

The next day, Billboard announced the song had hit Number 1 on the Billboard 100 charts. Whether people remember the whole song or not, I don’t know. But what people do know and recite after mumbling through ⅗ of the song is:

Raindrops, drop tops (drop top)

Smokin' on cookie in the hotbox (cookie)

Fuckin' on your bitch she a thot, thot, thot (Thot)

Cookin' up dope in the crockpot, (pot)

We came from nothin' to somethin' nigga (hey)

I don't trust nobody, grip the trigger (nobody)

Call up the gang, they come and get you (gang)

Cry me a river, give you a tissue (hey)

My bitch is bad and boujee (bad)

Cookin' up dope with a Uzi (blaow)

My niggas is savage, ruthless (savage)

We got 30's and 100 rounds too (grrah)

My bitch is bad and boujee (bad)

Cookin' up dope with a Uzi (dope)

My niggas is savage, ruthless (hey)

Not sure what category people consider Migos as, Trap, Mumble, or what. What I do know is “Bad and Boujee” is a party song that also celebrates the dealing of drugs...not past tense either… not even present perfect, but present tense.

And that’s not a new narrative. Rapping as a side job to drug dealing has been going on for over a decade now with Young Jeezy’s Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 being a seminal album in that genre. Sure, T.I. (another drug dealer turned rapper) had introduced “The Trap” into the modern lexicon, but it was Young Jeezy and his ubiquitous “Snow Man” t-shirts that took ghettos by storm throughout the U.S. It was Jeezy’s contention that he was a rapper, second, a hustler first. Check this verse from “Gangsta Music:”

I'm here now you old news

Gotta couple porshe trucks, couple old schools

I'll line ya ass up push ya tape backwards

Cuz ima real nigga I don't like rappers

And that ain't this and this ain't that

And bitch I'm strapped

Fuck wit real niggaz that'll cut ya throat

And they don't drink Pepsi they just sell Coke

All I do is talk blow it's like my brain on drugs

See me out nigga I do my thang in clubs

Listen up Jeezy gotta a little riddle

Stack of 20-dollar bill two bands in the middle

One of the most prominent rappers in that genre, of course, is Pusha T. Pusha is a mix of both old-school lyrical dexterity and the more modern rap-as-a-side-job rapper. Pusha’s whole catalog is infused with drug dealing raps. We’ll just pick one, how about “Keys Open Doors:”

It's crack pot inspired, my real niggaz quote

Bitch never cook my coke, why? Never trust a ho with your child

At you make believe rappers I smile, ha

Canals treatin' my style, like you Internet sharing my files

You're my space niggaz

So kill the comparison, I'm South Beach sippin' on Sara Fin'

Wellfy check nigga, I never been, cook money clean through Maryland

Shit, countin' just gasp at the smell of it

Meet the dealer, ain't a bitch realer

So you ain't gotta question why Pusha don't feel ya

Now get the fuck off

Pusha T, however, would become a rarity. Although Pusha focused on the ever-popular drug-selling theme, he did so with style. Part of his appeal was the endless metaphors that he used to describe cocaine and the selling of said drug.

Even Yeezy could be considered lyrical compared to the next wave of rappers that would use drug dealing as their chief theme. That style of rap was dubbed Trap and that will bring us up to modern times.

What the Hell is Trap?

I’m biased. The only Trap I recognize is the music coming out of the Atlanta Metropolitan area. Everything else, in my estimation, is a mere imitation. But it seems that the category is thrusted upon any and all music that mentions the selling of drugs, uses autotune, and has a focus on mood over lyrics.

That’s too broad of a category. Gucci Mane and Future don’t make the same type of music. Nor do Migos and Fetty Wap. What’s Trap is confusing and then when people throw the insulting term Mumble Rap out, it makes it even more perplexing.

What can be said about both Trap and so-called Mumble Rap (we’ll just call it Post Rap) is the focus is NOT on the advancement of lyrics and how lyrics are strung together. Further, the narrative of making hundreds of thousands off of drugs is easily discounted. Steven Levitt debunked that whole myth as far back as 1998 showing, mathematically, why most drug dealers still lived at home with their mothers. In essence, they were making minimum wage.

Rappers who were (allegedly) involved in that lifestyle like Bankroll Fresh, met an end synonymous with those lyrics. But there are hundreds of thousands more who have never seen a triple beam scale, never mind packaged anything other than groceries, yet still rap about that lifestyle and rarely are these MCs called to task.

On “4:44” Jay-Z does just that.

In “Moonlight” he drops this gem:

Fake Dracos all in the videos

We sure we shoot 'em in my city though

I don't post no threats on the Internet

I just pose a threat, blame Lenny S for that

I don't be on the 'Gram goin' ham

Givin' information to the pork, that's all spam

Please don't talk about guns

That you ain't never gon' use

Y'all always tell on y'all self

I'm just so fuckin' confused

He has similar musings on one of my favorites, “Bam:”

Once upon a time in the projects

Shawn was in flight mode, I bought a Pyrex

I was in fight mode and now it's "fuck me, mijo"

I was movin' them kilos, help you move your peoples

Sometimes you need your ego, gotta remind these fools

Who they effin' with, and we got FN's too

Before we had A&R's, we had AR's too

We the only ones really movin' like y'all say y'all do

The response to these type of verses varied. But for the staunch critics, they looked at these lyrics as the ranting of an old (privileged) rapper who’s bordering on early aughts Bill Cosby-ism giving the young’ns advice on how to live.

“How dare he get to the place he is in life and now criticize people who were coming up the same way that he had. Who is he to offer advice?”

People feel that way for various reasons. Envy, jealousy, some may find it hypocritical. But no one would or has said anything about Vince Staples.

Courtesy of Ebro in the Morning

Learning by Example Instead of Being Hard-Headed

I could always hear it in his lyrics. Vince Staples is a thoughtful Rapper - meaning, he takes time composing each verse. Take “Lift Me Up:”

We love our neighborhood, so all my brothers bang the hood

I never vote for presidents, the presidents that change the hood

Is dead and green, was standin' on this mezzanine in Paris, France

Finna spaz cause most my homies never finna get this chance

All these white folks chanting when I asked 'em where my niggas at?

Goin' crazy, got me goin' crazy, I can't get wit' that

Wonder if they know, I know they won't go where we kick it at

Until recently, Staples’ been elusive about how important his art is to him, but leading up to the release of Big Fish Theory, it’s become a regular occurrence. What stood out more to me, however, was Vince Staple’s views on the current state of Rap. Check this:

Perception is based on how hot you are or how much money you got. If the general consensus was ‘we want you to have great music,’ I promise you, niggas would chill a little bit. But it’s not about that, we wanna know how much money you got.

He goes on to say:

People wanna see the lifestyle aspect which is okay but the fact that we focus on that is what makes these rappers, musicians, these people, because they people. What makes these people clamor for the attention is the fact, things like that you’re told that you need that in order to survive in this climate and sell music, then we gonna say they music’s trash. We tell them, ‘ay, we not worried about nothing but your music by the way.’ We don’t give a fuck about your music.

Staples is of the consensus that collectively, we haven’t talked about music since Drake, J. Cole, and K. Dot bursts on the scene nine years ago and that the reason that so many artists sound the same is, as he stated above, due to the pressure that the Rap industry puts on them.

While you won’t hear Staples criticize another artist, he will say why doesn’t make the music that he once made. On the Breakfast Club, he said:

So when I look back on it, and see how the homies is raising they kids, and I see how hard it is for my homies that got they whole head, they whole face tattooed with the hood everywhere, blah blah, and to see the struggle to stop they kids from knowing about that… ...but they got they got the best kids in the world, what kinda nigga would I be to make they job harder? When I don’t got to. Cuz you don’t have to. You get what I’m sayin?

It’s a well-known fact that Vince Staples comes from a family involved in gang life. His father’s battle with addiction and trips in and out of jail are the reason that he doesn’t do drugs. He grew up in the Ramona Park neighborhood of Long Beach, but Los Angeles on a whole has been dealing with gangs since the late 60s. Which is another reason that Vince Staples isn’t about promoting that life and also why he’s disturbed when people pretend that they have (lived that life). He spoke on that in a 2014 L.A. Record interview where he stated:

Growing up, we didn’t really have no choice. When somebody has a choice and they choose otherwise, that always bothered me because niggas lost sleep, niggas lost friends over this. My friends started dying when I was in eighth grade. I never got to pretend.

As a result, his music is less about growing up in that life. His focus is on other things...like buying property. Here’s Vince Staples on “Bagbak:”

Clap your hands if the police ever profiled

You ain't gotta worry, don't be scary 'cause we on now

Ain't no gentrifying us, we finna buy the whole town

Tell the one percent to suck a dick, because we on now

We on now, we on now

Kind of reminds me of a lesson that Jay-Z was kicking in “The OJ Story.”

What Now?

Sometimes I find it hard to believe.

While I may not have watched Pro Wrestling since I was in the 8th Grade and Hulk Hogan was wrangling with King Kong Bundy in Wrestlemania 2, the WWE is as popular as ever and (in 2015) had a revenue of $659 million dollars. Everyone who watches it is totally aware that what they’re seeing is fake. Maybe not the action (even though many of the matches are as choreographed as a martial arts movie) but the end result, who will win and who will lose, is predetermined.

That action is motivated by a script. Fans follow the storylines and enjoy the twists and turns that lead to the matches, they watch it for the entertainment. Of course there are some fanatics. We’re talking about the people who set up makeshift rings and do crazy stunts like jumping from the roofs of their homes into said rickety rings leading to serious injuries, sometimes death. Because of them, the WWE provides the disclaimer “that its Superstars are trained professional athletes,” and that “you should never try to emulate what they do in and out of the ring.”

While the average rap fan can claim “it’s just music,” there are still those fanatics that seek to live out what they perceive is the Rap lifestyle. Whether that’s purchasing whatever name brand is popular or using the “in” drug, the naive fan searching for identity will find it in the verse of a song. My brother Isma’il Latif has long maintained that Rap is Pro Wrestling.

Jay-Z comes to terms with living that life on “4:44,” particularly in “Kill Jay Z” where he raps “You got people you love you sold drugs to, You got high on the life, that shit drugged you.” Age has nothing to do with it. Vince Staples doesn’t agree with the promotion of that lifestyle either.

Perhaps what’s most important to mention is that the majority of the people who talk about that life either have never or do not currently live it. It’s entertainment. But what of the people who imitate what they hear? Remember the spike in codeine deaths? Did you know that there is a rise in the need for Percocet/Oxycontin rehabs? How long was it before the industry realized that promoting Drill was promoting murder?

How have rap lyrics changed? They’ve gone from avoiding the issues that existed where the music was an escape; next they were almost like a sport where rhymes were competitive, to now where rhymes are mostly simplistic drones, almost chant-like where drug use and gunplay is romanticized.

Sadly, there’s no disclaimer attached. Jay-Z attempted to provide one on 4:44 but his critics deem him to be too old to deliver that message. Vince Staples is young and has a similar gripe. But at the time of this writing, the Ebro in the Morning and Breakfast Show interviews combined haven’t been viewed a million times.