Jazz it up this Summer

Located 1 hour drive from the glamorous Montpellier, Narbonne’s Chateau L’Hospitalet, plays host to one of the year’s most sort-after Les Vendredis Du Jazz Festival.

L'Hospitalet

A restored boutique hospital, the Chateau has become a symbol of wellness and self-care. From the bio-dynamic wines grown on the property to the organic food served in the restaurant, this property has taken it’s history and turned it into a modern-day healing center.

L'Hospitalet Gorgeous French setting

Over-worked, stressed tourists come in “stressed or sick” and leave feeling renewed and healthy – just as a hospital intends for its patients. No wonder it’s sort-after, in 2017, wellness is the new sign of success.

Owned and nurtured by Gerard Bertrand, Chateau L’Hospitalet is in good hands. Gerarde , educated in wine-making by his father from the age of ten, has over 40 years’ experience in the industry. He was offered the opportunity to take-over the property in 2001, and after a few years of sleepless nights, facing the daunting task of making the vineyard a success, he hasn’t looked back. “Being a successful Vineyard owner means having the courage of your convictions and mastering your own destiny. Without these two things, you cannot even hope to make truly great wines.” A quote all of us could try to remember in the goals we set out to achieve.

Gerard’s holistic approach to wellness and quality extends to their on-site restaurant and wine tasting room. Menu is seasonal and changes frequently, but if you happen to be there around the summer for the Jazz festival you must try some of the incredible organic and biodynamic dishes such as Méli-mélo of Narbonne tomatoes, mozzarella di Buffala, basel sorbet as a starter, followed by something fresh and light such as Steamed sea bass filet, green peas, kitchen garden vervena plant and lemon grass. Dessert is a must – try the fresh and sweet strawberries with little pops of lemon meringue. You’ll never be able to be satisfied with American food again after tasting this type of produce.

L'Hospitalet The healthy fresh options

Set just outside the quaint town of Narbonne, this Chateau is modest in design, with a focus on the simple, down to earth life, with quality produce and wine the key focus.

Les Vendredis Du Jazz Festival is the true highlight of the year for this Chateau. Huge names such as George Benson, Nora Jones and Imany, are just some of the celebrities who will be performing at the festival this year. Also performing are well-known French musicians and international new-comers.

L'Hospitalet Norah Jones is a feature at the Chateau’s Jazz Festival

The festival starts 26th until 30th July 2017. A perfect time of year to enjoy the Jazz under the spectacular summer sky. The festival is expected see over 6,000 people in just four days and includes a pre-dinner and - of course - a lot of great biodynamic wine. Gerard and his team promise to include some surprises for the guests too… The whole experience is one to get excited about.

L'Hospitalet Incredible outdoor festival

Narbonne itself is a sweet little town by the seaside. Its focal point is the Canal de la Robine, its wide promenades either side of the water, makes for a perfect setting for a summer evening stroll.

Other attractions include a medieval bishop’s palace with museum and art gallery. The art is worth the visit – and it’s free. The architecture and view from the top is also spectacular and worth the stair climb.

Make sure to visit Les Halles du Narbonne, a gourmet’s delight. Open every day, it has all the fruit n’ veg, seafood, patisserie and stinky cheese you could wish for, and several small bar counters at which to enjoy some home-style cooking and a great drop to wash it down.

Les Halles de Narbonne The classic year-round Marchè

Head over to the other-side of the canal to experience Délice Cake, a dessert heaven. With a selection of over-the-top cupcakes to incredible Nutella based cakes, this should take care of your sweet tooth.

Next on the foodie tour is La Cambuse du Saunier, host to the production of sea-salt and oysters, located on the edge of the salty pink water.

A short drive from Narbonne center, on the île Saint-Martin, at the heart of the salt-water basins and mountains of salt, La Cambuse stretches out its long solid wood tables towards the water, sheltered by a rustic patio.

La Cambuse Du Saunier

The early evening sky in the summer is still bright, though it takes on a beautiful soft blue hue, less forceful than in the midday. Take advantage of the change in the sky at this time of the day and watch it transform into a vanilla sky and then a deep purple. The best vantage point for this incredibly romantic setting, is at La Cambuse du Saunier seaside restaurant.

La Cambuse du Saunier Sunset

La Cambuse Simple setting and great food

We ordered the cold seafood palter – filled with Oysters, prawns and clams, a perfect start accompanied by the L’Hospitalet sparkling biodynamic wine. Next comes the two whole white fish and two huge sizzling hot flat pans filled with cooked seafood, with plenty of butter, garlic and white wine. We made sure to try the rosé Art de Vivre de L’Hospitalet, with our entrees.

CoolHunting.com Endless seafood platters

Dessert was small as our bellies had really indulged in the amazing seafood, but we just had to try the salted caramel ice-cream. As each course was delivered, the sky changed tone and put on a glamorous concert of color, and ended with a shimmering starry-night sky.

Hopefully, the Jazz festival is blessed with this perfect weather too. After-all, jazz, food, wine and a vanilla sky sounds like just what the doctor ordered.

L'Hospitalet Summer and Jazz in the south of France - good food & music - doesn’t get much better