Jazz, Libraries, and Stained Glass

Today I love jazz and the people who play and sing it. I love that I used to not care for jazz but that my mind and heart remain open to experience and the currents of life usher me to appreciate more and more with each passing day. I love that my community embraces music and that there is free live jazz every Saturday in one of the parks here all summer. I love that people and families attend to support, celebrate, and come together. I love libraries that embrace their communities and offer space for alternative community activities such as … Jazz! I love my city’s libraries very much, and I love the public library system. I love the downtown library and its funky architecture that is a work of art unto itself, and I love the way it holds concerts in the gallery! I love my neighborhood library - its small cozy nooks and its walk-able proximity to my apartment.