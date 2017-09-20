Jazz Spotlight On Sinatra---Nancy Barell's "In The Pocket" Broadcasts

In my March article, I discussed Mary Foster Conklin’s weekly broadcast, A Broad Spectrum. Jazz and Vocal Standards.

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/jazz-and-vocal-standards-mary-foster-conklin-regales_us_58d31dace4b002482d6e6e40

Today we look at Nancy Barell's Jazz Spotlight On Sinatra.

As mentioned, in these days of YouTube, Spotify and other video and streaming services, deciding what music to enjoy can be overwhelming. Thus, the curated shows like those of Ms. Conklin’s and Nancy Ann Barell’s offer a way to just go online and have an opportunity to hear music carefully selected by connoisseurs of almost every type of music, from opera to jazz and beyond.

With all the “Sinatra” stations out there, Barell’s Jazz Spotlight on Sinatra offers an especially wide range of tunes. Some are sung by “The Chairman,” while a great part of the program includes jazz and standard singers, who have been influenced by Sinatra and his repertoire. Which means practically everyone.

I met Nancy over a decade ago, when I was booking singers for the Ninth Avenue restaurant, Chez Suzette. Unlike most of the people I came across, she was not looking for a gig—Nancy was actually an artist’s manager (for pianist David Hazeltine and singer/pianist Dena DeRose) and great fan of jazz music. I was honored to become her friend and have followed her return to a pastime that she has a great passion for—radio.

Melody: How did you get bitten by the jazz bug, The Great American Songbook, and ultimately Frank Sinatra?

Nancy: My Aunt Jenny worked for a record company. Don't remember which. She brought me records starting when I was ten or eleven. I got introduced to Sinatra, Doris Day, Jo Stafford, Stan Kenton, and so many more. That was just the start! Jazz, I got from listening to the radio late at night. I was very young and picked up stations from Chicago, Philly, NYC, and Boston. I was exposed to instrumentalists like Erroll Garner, Gerry Mulligan, Dizzy and the rest of the greats. When I was a senior in high school I made a little money, and then bought records. Sinatra’s In The Wee Small Hours was the first, and Erroll Garner the second.

M: When did that translate into your becoming a DJ?

N: I left the federal government in 1995 and started volunteering at WPBX in Southampton, an NPR station. The jazz director wanted me to go on the air and trained me. I had a Saturday night program from 1995 to late 1997. Then, a new station director came in with a “radio wife” who fired all the women on the air. Couldn't take the competition.

M: Thank you for being so “Frank!” The first time I heard your show, Jazz Spotlight on Sinatra, was on Radio Live365. Those were “some very good years.” Too good to last, I take it. What happened with them?

N: What happened was, in 2014, new royalty fees were greatly increased and Live365 thought it too steep for its broadcasters AND they lost a major backer. Consequently the demise. It was good for me on 365, because they provided great stats from listeners all over the world, and with few restrictions. I could play what I wanted.

M: When that ended we feared the last of your show, but you now have a good home. How did that come about?

N: When I went off Live365, I put a note on Facebook saying that I was looking for new broadcast opportunities. Mary Foster Conklin was already on WFDUHD2 in Teaneck NJ. She suggested I contact them, as they were looking for more Sinatra and Jazz. The singer, Marlene VerPlanck, put me in touch with Rich Keith at Purejazzradio.org (the show can be accessed there). He liked my concept and took me on. It was a good fit.

M. How else can one listen to your show?

N: It is accessed at www.wfduhd2.org with the program archived for two weeks.

As with Mary Foster Conklin’s A Broad Spectrum, Nancy’s playlists are enough to keep any listener entranced for hours. Here is just one music list…Should be enough to help one make it through the week…

Frank Sinatra “Luck Be A Lady”— My Kind Of Broadway. Giacomo Gates and John Coltrane The Revolution Will Be Jazz—The Songs of Gil Scott-Heron. Helen Merrill Lady Be Good—Music Makers. Frank Sinatra “The Lady Is A Tramp”—A Swingin' Affair. Alan Broadbent— “Lady In The Lake”— Developing Story. Frank Sinatra—” L.A. Is My Lady”—L.A. Is My Lady. Billie Holiday—”Lady Sings The Blues” Lady Sings The Blues. Charlie Byrd—”The Lady In Red” --The Return Of The Great Guitars. Ray Bryant “ Sophisticated Lady” Hot Turkey. Frank Sinatra “The Most Beautiful Girl In The World—The Complete Reprise Studio Recordings. Dee Cassella “15 Lady Bird”— I'm Here Now. Frank Jr. Girl Talk (w. Steve Tyrell), That Face. Cécile McLorin Salvant—”Dreams And Daggers.” Frank Sinatra—The Girl From Ipanema Nothing But The Best.

There is always someone new/old to pick up on. After decades of being told to listen to Helen Merrill, when did I finally got down to it, I was enraptured by the artist’s beautiful voice and lulling style. These selections are but a minuscule record of Barell’s offings to us through the years and in the years to come.