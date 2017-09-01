JBL Fest Rocked Vegas This Summer

This summer we headed to Las Vegas to stay at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. While there, we just happen to experience the first-ever JBL Fest, a three-day party full of really cool stuff. JBL teamed up with its ambassadors including Demi Lovato, DNCE, Dame D.O.L.L.A. (NBA superstar Damian Lillard) and others to celebrate—and it was epic.

Getty Rapper Flo Rida performs at JBL Poolside

On Friday, we got to check out JBL Poolside, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Rehab Beach Club. The day was full of nonstop entertainment with incredible music performances by Dame D.O.L.L.A., Ivan Dorn and Flo Rida, who played some of his most famous tracks including “My House” and “Low.” In additional to musical performances, celebrities like Kate Upton, Kendra Wilkinson and Karina Smirnoff, among others, were sighted dancing poolside and playing corn hole…(even in the 106 degree heat!!)

Getty Recording artists Demi Lovato and DNCE perform at JBL Fest

Our favorite part of the trip was JBL Live!, where we got the opportunity to take live shots of Demi Lovato and DNCE (featuring Joe Jonas) during their unbelievable live performances. DNCE got the show going with hits like “Cake By The Ocean” and “Toothbrush” and moments later, Demi took the stage performing her new single, “Sorry Not Sorry!” and we danced the night away!

Getty Recording artist Demi Lovato performs at JBL Fest

We were so grateful to stumble upon this amazing event!