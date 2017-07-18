JD.com Will Open an Online Canadian Food Store That Delivers Products Within 48 Hours

Wu Danlin

(Yicai Global) July 18 -- E-commerce leviathan JD Group and the Canadian Embassy in China have jointly opened an online Canadian fresh food store on JD.com, via which Chinese consumers can enjoy seafood from the dominion within 48 hours after placing an order.

JD’s fresh food business department is cooperating with local Canadian merchants and has reserved local catch quotas of hundreds of thousands of local lobsters, which will all be directly imported and delivered to consumers within the time limit, Beijing Evening News reported.

Backed by the Canadian government, JD’s fresh food direct import team has paid several visits to Canada and directly contacted local merchants to ensure the quality and freshness of the food, and meantime improve the efficiency and cut down on costs, the report said.

JD.com recently held a Canadian food fest, and youngsters are the target consumers of these fresh online products, per the report.