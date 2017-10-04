Jean Shafiroff’s 18 Healthy Beauty Secrets for Every Age and Every Woman

Jean Shafiroff

Jean Shafiroff was named “100 Most Powerful New Yorkers” in 2012 by Gotham Magazine. She’s the author of “Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give” (introduction by Georgina Bloomberg) and one of the first ladies of philanthropy. In June 2016 Jean received the humanitarian with Heart Award from the American Heart Association. Jean was also honored at the Taste of Hope Gala for the American Cancer Society and has graced magazine covers including Social Life Magazine multiple times. Jean was raised in Hicksville Long Island, and has lived in NYC since college (MBA from Columbus Business School). It was in college that Jean developed strong compassion from experiences that came from witnessing under served communities and situations. “When you live at that level (third world countries) but also plagued with health issues it's a lot to deal with, that's why I pitch in and help out as much as I can.” Jean’s father was a school teacher, and she learned from the nuns at school, the importance of giving back.

Here is what Jean Shafiroff practices in her life that keep her looking and feeling young, energetic and radiant:

Yoga once per week

“Yoga is a wonderful stretch. When I start to feel like my muscles bulk up I do a yoga class to keep them lean. Yoga is also always good for the mind.” Jean goes to Exhale on Madison Avenue and Ananda when visiting the Hamptons.

Don’t eat red meat

Jean opts for fish and chicken instead of red meat. “My first year of college I gained 20 pounds and during the summertime I didn’t like how I looked. I battled to get the weight off, I knew intuitively that if I stopped eating red meat (plus there were hormones in the meat) that the weight would come off. And I’ve maintained this throughout my life. If I’m at a dinner and red meat is served, I will have a tiny taste. Cutting out red meat has been very helpful at keeping my body at a certain weight.”

Find your happy weight and maintain that for your entire life

Once Jean shed that excess college weight she has maintained it happily by weighing herself regularly – “Try to maintain a constant weight throughout your lifetime.” Yo-yoing with your weight puts a lot of stress on the body. “Of course you will gain weight if pregnant or you have an illness. Embrace your own perfect ideal weight; we are embracing all different sizes and shapes. You know where you are happiest and most comfortable - so long as your doctor doesn't tell you that you are grossly overweight. Just be healthy, there are many full figure models and they look beautiful. The key is to be comfortable in your own skin.” says Jean.

Avoid medication if possible

Obviously listen to the advice of your doctor when needed, but opt for a healthy mind and body so you won’t have to rely on medications. “Certain anti-depressants can cause major weight gain. I try to never take an Advil. If you have an ache or pain put ice on it. Of course, if you need an antibiotic take it but take a probiotic as well. But I believe things just go away on their own.”

Don’t eat yogurt

“When I stopped eating yogurt weight came off. When I finally got to a weight that I loved and wanted, I maintained that.” says Jean.

Eat smaller portions

“Europe is half the size of what we eat in USA. I don't believe in large portions. We have to eat slowly and cut portions in half. I don't believe in depriving yourself of everything you love though either, if you crave chocolate have a small piece to get it out of your system. I go on the scale everyday of my life, if I’m two pounds heavier it means I have to eat less food.” Jean says.

Eat arugula

Jean makes sure to get plenty of bitter greens including kale and arugula which she says reduced cravings for sweets.

Drink the right kind of water

Jean is an advocate for drinking plenty of water, but imbibes bottled water only. “There is a lot of chlorine in tap water and a direct connection between high concentrations of chlorine and cancer. My mother and grandmother had breast cancer.” It obviously makes sense to drink clean filtered water without high amounts of chemicals.

Make your own fresh juice

Rather than buying juice, Jean makes her own at home using the Breville machine. Juice purchased in the store often has added sugar and preservatives. “This morning I juiced one orange and 2 organic carrots. And the juice machine is so strong it takes 2 minutes, peel the oranges and it's done.”

Buy ALL organic fruits and vegetables.

Jean buys organic produce. Yes it’s an investment as obviously organic foods cost more than conventional foods, but it comes without all the pesticides and those just aren’t good for our health.

Enjoy wine

Jean enjoys a little glass of red wine each night.

Use a good sunscreen

Jean explains how a strong sunblock is important. I would adopt a more natural based sunscreen that doesn’t have copious amounts of chemicals; we don’t need that on our skin. “I want to save my skin.” And Jean rarely goes in the sun at all and has maintained this discipline since she was in her 20’s. It has helped her keep her skin looking clear and wrinkle free.

Less is more

“I recommend less is more. I straighten my hair once per year, and try to make it last. My hair is very healthy and I want to keep it that way. For the skin, you can never apply too much moisturizer unless you’re breaking out. Use natural products, it doesn't have to be expensive, it just has to nourish the skin. Put cream on before bed (don't put it on before getting dressed for an event in silk or with heels.) Put it on a good hour before you go out.”

Workout your body

“I go to a one-hour workout class 5-6 times per week to keep my body toned. Every day is very important not just physically but also emotionally. Light weights are good because they are great for calcium levels in the bones. I don't kill myself. I stretch, I do aerobics and balance it with weights. If you want to live a long life you have to have a limber stretched out body.” Jean can still do splits btw – like whattt!

Get enough sleep.

Jean says it’s so so so important to get 7-8 hours at an absolute minimum. “When I get less I'm not as happy. I believe in hard work, I am on the board of 8 charities, I work hard and I rest and that's a priority. If I have an opportunity to take a nap, I'll do it.”

Get plenty of good clean air

“It’s important to be in good clean air. Open the windows. If you live in NYC and are worried about pollution, open the windows at night when there is less traffic. I use a humidifier in the winter. I have the opportunity to leave NYC every weekend and get out of the city and go to Hamptons. Central Park is also packed with fresh oxygen from the trees.”

Spend time with animals Jean is an animal lover and it is said that animals like dogs make us so happy because they are an abundant outflow of love. And being happy is key to a healthy life. “Dogs help us reduce stress.”

Give and be of service

As they say, giving is the best gift of all. Helping others makes you feel good. And feeling good leads to looking good.

As I complete this article I am reminded of Audrey Hepburn vibes when she was quoted “Giving is living. If you stop wanting to give, there’s nothing more to live for. For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” http://www.keepinspiring.me/audrey-hepburn-quotes/

In a nutshell Jean has a beautiful simple philosophy; yet she’s also deeply profound and a spiritual person. “It’s about how you eat, how you rest, weight control and reducing stress.” Jean has an incredibly healthy positive attitude towards living and life, it’s no wonder she’s the picture of balance, poise, beauty and a fun well rounded human being.

Jean now enjoys traveling to less fortunate countries such as Cambodia, and visits different homes and families. She explains how 5 families use one water well, which may be hard for a westerner like ourselves to understand the extent of this as we’ve always been able to go to a tap, turn it on and except clean running water that never runs out. Jean told me how the annual salary of a third world country is about $1 per day, and in 2013 a large unemployment rate of 40%. Jean and her daughter were able to fund new 200 uniforms for the children. “I cried everyday when I saw that 6 children were sleeping on a mattress under a tent. Like how does this happen?

I thanked Jean for all her service, she rejoined with, “If you don't have a life of service, it's a waste a lifetime. If you trace all the great human beings in history they all gave a life of service.”