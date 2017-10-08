Jean Shafiroff’s 18 Healthy Beauty Secrets for Every Age and Every Woman

Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, activist, style icon, and author of SUCCESSFUL PHILANTHROPY: HOW TO MAKE A LIFE BY WHAT YOU GIVE. She has been referred to as one of the First Ladies of Philanthropy in the January 2012 Gotham Magazine article entitled “100 Most Powerful New Yorkers. Jean serves on eight charity boards and is an ambassador for the American Humane Society. She has been honored by numerous charities for her philanthropic work. In June 2016 Jean received the Humanitarian with Heart Award from the American Heart Association. Jean was also honored in that same year at the Taste of Hope Gala for the American Cancer Society. She has graced many magazine covers including Social Life Magazine, Resident Magazine, NY Lifestyles, Metropolitan and 25A Magazine. She has also been featured in The New York Times’ Style Section in January 2017, Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post and many other publications. Jean was raised in Hicksville, Long Island and has lived in New York City most of her life. She is a graduate of the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University ((degree Physical Therapy) and the Graduate School of Business at Columbia University where she received an MBA in Finance.. During her teens, Jean developed a strong compassion for those in need through experiences witnessing under served people and communities.

Here are health tips from Jean Shafiroff that help keep her looking and feeling young, energetic and radiant:

Yoga once per week

“Yoga is wonderful for both the mind and body. When I start to feel that my muscles are getting bulky from other types of exercise, I attend a yoga class to keep them lean. Yoga is also always good for the mind.” For yoga classes, Jean goes to Exhale on Madison Avenue and Ananda when visiting the Hamptons.

2. Don’t eat red meat

Jean opts for fish and chicken instead of red meat. As an animal activist Jean does not like to eat red meat. “During my first year of college I gained twenty pounds. I battled for one year to lose the weight. I decided to stop eating red meat for a variety of reasons. It is fattening and it contains a lot of hormones. I’ve maintained this regimen throughout my life. If I’m at a dinner and red meat is served, I will have a tiny taste. Cutting out red meat has been very helpful with keeping my body at a certain weight.”

3. Find your happy weight and maintain that for your entire life

Once Jean shed that excess college weight, she happily maintained it by weighing herself regularly. “Try to maintain a constant weight throughout your lifetime. Yo-yoing with your weight puts a lot of stress on the body. Of course, you can’t avoid gaining weight when pregnant or if you have an illness. Embrace your own ideal weight regardless of size or shape. You know where you are happiest and most comfortable - so long as your doctor doesn't tell you that you are grossly overweight. Just be healthy, there are many full-figure models and they look beautiful. The key is to be comfortable in your own skin.” says Jean

4. Avoid medication if possible

When it comes to taking medication, always listen to the advice of your doctor --but sometimes there are alternatives to taking medicine regularly. “Certain medications can cause major weight gain. I try to take as little medication as possible. If you have an everyday ache or pain, try putting ice on the affected area instead of reaching for a pain medication. Of course, if you need an antibiotic take it but take a probiotic as well.”

5. Don’t eat yogurt that is high in fat and sugar

“When I stopped eating high-fat sweet yogurts, I lost weight fast. I am careful about eating too much yogurt.”

6. Eat smaller portions

“European food portions are half the size of what a person consumes in the USA. I don't believe in large portions. People should eat slowly and cut portions in half. I don't believe in depriving yourself of anything you love either. If you crave chocolate have a small piece to get it out of your system. I go on the scale everyday of my life, if I’m two pounds heavier, it means I have to eat less food.” Jean says.

7. Eat arugula

Jean makes sure to include plenty of bitter greens in her diet including kale and arugula which she says reduces cravings for sweets.

8. Drink the right kind of water

Jean is an advocate for drinking plenty of water, but bottled and filtered water only. “There is a lot of chlorine in tap water and a direct connection between high chlorine content and cancer. My mother and grandmother had breast cancer.” It obviously makes sense to drink clean filtered water without a high amount of chemicals.

9. Make your own fresh juice

Rather than buying juice, Jean makes her own at home using the Breville machine. Juice purchased in the store often has large amounts of added sugar and preservatives. “This morning I juiced one orange and two organic carrots. And the juice machine is so strong it only takes 2 minutes.

10. Buy ALL organic fruits and vegetables.

Jean buys organic produce. Yes, it’s an investment as obviously organic foods cost more than conventional foods, but it comes without all the pesticides and those just aren’t good for our health.

11. Enjoy wine

Jean enjoys a little glass of red wine each night.

12. Use a good sunscreen

Jean explains how a strong sunblock is important. “I suggest using a more natural based sunscreen that doesn’t have copious amounts of chemicals; we don’t need that on our skin. I want to save my skin and want others to do the same.” And Jean rarely goes in the sun at all. She has maintained this discipline since she was in her 20’s It has helped her keep her skin looking clear and wrinkle free.

13. Less is more

“I recommend less is more. I straighten my hair once per year, and try to make it last. My hair is very healthy and I want to keep it that way. For the skin, you can never apply too much moisturizer unless you have a tendency to break out. Use natural products. Products do not have to be expensive. They just needs to nourish the skin. Put cream on both your body and face before bed.

14. Workout your body

“I go to a one-hour workout class 5-6 times per week to keep my body toned. Exercise is very important not just physically but also emotionally. Working out with light weights are good for toning. Heavy weights may cause you to bulk up. I don't believe in very difficult exercise regimes. . I stretch, I do aerobics and balance it all with light weigh training. If you want to live a long life you have to have a limber and stretched body.” Jean can still do splits!

15. Get enough sleep.

Jean says it’s extremely important to get 7-8 hours of sleep at an absolute minimum. “When I get less I'm not as happy. I believe in working hard. I am on the board of 8 charities. This requires hard work. If I am well rested the work becomes easier. If I have an opportunity to take a nap, I'll do it.”

16. Get plenty of good clean air

“It’s important to be in good clean air. Open the windows. If you live in a large city and are worried about pollution, open the windows at night when there is less traffic. I use a humidifier in the winter. Fortunately, I have the opportunity to leave NYC on certain weekends and go to the Hamptons. Central Park is also packed with fresh oxygen from all the trees.”

17. Spend time with animals Jean is an animal lover and supports animal rights. Our pets make us happy because they are an abundant outflow of love. And being happy is key to a healthy life. Our pets give us unconditional love. “

18. Give and be of service

As they say, giving is the best gift of all. Helping others makes you feel good. And feeling good leads to looking good.

As I complete this article I am reminded of Audrey Hepburn when she was quoted as saying “Giving is living. If you stop wanting to give, there’s nothing more to live for. For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” http://www.keepinspiring.me/audrey-hepburn-quotes/

In a nutshell, Jean has a beautiful simple philosophy; yet she’s also deeply profound and a spiritual person. “It’s about how you eat, how you rest, weight control and reducing stress.” Jean has an incredibly healthy and positive attitude towards living and life, it’s no wonder she’s the picture of balance, poise, beauty and a fun, well-rounded human being.

Jean now enjoys traveling to and helping those in developing countries such as Cambodia, where she visited different homes and families. She explains how five families often use one water well as opposed to America, where we can turn on a tap and except clean running water that never runs out. Jean told me how the annual salary in developing countires is about $1 per day.