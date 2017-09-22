POLITICS
09/22/2017 04:14 am ET

GOP Congressman Tells Flood Victims: 'At Some Point God Is Telling You To Move'

"The federal government is encouraging and subsidizing people to live in harm's way."

By Lee Moran

A Republican congressman says the U.S. government can’t keep paying to repair homes that are repeatedly damaged by floods.

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) claimed that the “federal government is encouraging and subsidizing people to live in harm’s way.”

After citing a $60,000 Baton Rouge property that received almost $500,000 in public money after it flooded 40 times, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee added, “At some point, God is telling you to move.”

Hensarling’s comments, which were aimed at encouraging an overhaul of what he described as the “bankrupt” National Flood Insurance Program, did not go down well on Twitter: 

Check out the full segment above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Post-Harvey Houston
PHOTO GALLERY
Post-Harvey Houston
Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Natural Disasters National Flood Insurance Program Jeb Hensarling
GOP Congressman Tells Flood Victims: 'At Some Point God Is Telling You To Move'

CONVERSATIONS