GOP Senator Defends Democratic Opponent Hit By Anti-Muslim Attacks

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) rose above partisanship to decry the Islamophobic vitriol his potential Democratic opponent, Deedra Abboud, has been slammed with in recent days.

A post published Tuesday on Abboud’s official Facebook account about how the government should be free of religious overreach incited an onslaught of hateful comments toward Abboud, who is Muslim.

One man called her a “towel headed piece of shit.” Another told her to “get out stinking Muslim.” Yet another compared Allah to Satan.

Late on Tuesday, Flake apologized for the nastiness Abboud was being subjected to:

Hang in there @deedra2018. Sorry you have to put up with this. Lots of wonderful people across AZ. You'll find them. https://t.co/uVfLaAfVV2 — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 19, 2017

Abboud replied with an appreciative tweet a few hours later.

Thank you @JeffFlake for leadership in rejecting behavior that doesn't reflect our American values. AZ's amazing people deserve more of this https://t.co/t0FztPNKbj — Deedra2018 (@deedra2018) July 19, 2017

Flake is up for re-election in 2018. Arizona hasn’t had a Democratic senator since 1995.

Abboud, 45, has already announced her candidacy in Arizona’s Democratic primary, to be held in August 2018. A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, she is an attorney and head of a Phoenix-based consulting firm who moved to Arizona in 1998.

“When 9/11 shook our country to the core, I became an advocate,” Abboud said when announcing her campaign. “Not just because Muslims were facing anger and fearmongering, but because I am an American. Because I have always believed in our compassion and our strength in our country that can come together.”

Her staff did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.