Jeff Goldblum Is A Super Therapist For The Superheroes

You know nothing about therapy, Jon Snow. That’s where Jeff Goldblum comes in.
The actor became “Leonard Meshbesher: Super Therapist” for Conan O’Brien’s Thursday night show from San Diego Comic-Con. Dr. Meshbesher is a renowned superhero psychotherapist, who’s done therapy sessions with everyone from Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader to the Marvel and DC superheroes.
Meshbesher shares some of those sessions in a new video, giving a little nod to Goldblum’s famous “Chaos Theory” scene in “Jurassic Park” by talking about the unpredictability of life, and reminding us that, “When it comes to mental health, don’t be a ‘hero.’”
