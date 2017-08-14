Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday that a deadly vehicular attack against a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend qualified as “domestic terrorism” ― and that President Donald Trump did an adequate job of condemning it.

“You can be sure we will charge and advance the investigation toward the most serious charges that can be brought, because this is an unequivocally unacceptable and evil attack that cannot be accepted in America,” Sessions said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

"It does meet the definition of domestic terrorism..." - AG Jeff Sessions on attack in Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/X5ZjihyU1W — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 14, 2017

Still, Sessions was also quick to defend Trump’s equivocal response to the violent clashes that occurred Saturday during a white nationalist rally to protest the removal of a Confederate statue.

“[Trump] made a very strong statement that directly contradicted the ideology of hatred, violence, bigotry, racism, white supremacy,” Sessions said Monday on NBC’s “Today” show. “Those things must be condemned in this country.”

Trump was given an opportunity to condemn white supremacists. Why didn’t he call them out? @savannahguthrie & @craigmelvin ask AG Sessions pic.twitter.com/uybkjR5mdM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 14, 2017

Republicans and Democrats alike have slammed Trump’s vague condemnation of Saturday’s bloody events, which left three people in the Charlottesville area dead and dozens injured.

Trump ambiguously denounced hatred and bigotry from “many sides” hours after a 20-year-old white nationalist allegedly rammed his car into a group of counter-protesters Saturday, killing Heather Heyer, 32. The White House released a statement Sunday that specifically condemned extremist groups like the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis, though the comments were attributed to an unnamed spokesperson and not the president himself.

Sessions, who Trump has publicly bashed in recent weeks for his decision to recuse himself from the ongoing Russia investigation, claimed the White House statement represents Trump’s views, despite its lack of clear attribution.

“The president has condemned them by name and will continue to do so,” Sessions said. “Amazingly, Nazism remains alive, after all of the evil it has caused in the world. I think we take this seriously. We go after it morally, politically, legitimately ― in any way possible ― to reject this ideology that causes division and hatred in America. It’s just not part of our heritage.”