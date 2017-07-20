Jeff Sessions Brushes Off Resignation Rumors After Scathing Trump Interview

WASHINGTON ― Attorney General Jeff Sessions dismissed speculation that he would be resigning from his position following scathing criticism from President Donald Trump.

Sessions said it was an “honor” to serve as attorney general and that his team “wholeheartedly” shares the priorities of the Trump administration.

“We love this job, we love this department,” Sessions said. He added that he would continue to serve as attorney general “so as long as that is appropriate.”

Trump told The New York Times on Wednesday that he wouldn’t have chosen Sessions for the post if he had known Sessions was going to recuse himself from the FBI’s probe into Russian election meddling.

Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation following revelations about his conversations last year with the Russian ambassador.

Trump told the Times that “if he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I can’t, you know, I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president.”

According to ABC, Trump reportedly went “ballistic” after he found out Sessions was recusing himself. In June, White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to say if Trump still had confidence in the attorney general.

Sources told CNN and the Times that Sessions offered to resign earlier this year.