Jeff Sessions Just Put An Army General In Charge Of The Federal Prison System

WASHINGTON ― Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that he has named an Army general to be in charge of the U.S. federal prisons system.

Gen. Mark Inch, who had served as a military policeman and recently as head of Army Corrections, was named the director of the Bureau of Prisons. Inch is “uniquely qualified” to head up the federal prisons system, Sessions said.

“My confidence that he will be a highly effective leader of the Bureau of Prisons is second only to my gratitude for his willingness to continue his service to this great country in this critical role,” Sessions said.

Inch was previously responsible for detainee operations in Kabul, Afghanistan.