Jeff Sessions Delivered A Speech To A Hate Group But Won't Release It

Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke before a conservative Christian organization known for its opposition to LGBTQ causes Tuesday, but to the frustration of queer activists, his remarks remain shrouded in mystery.

The five-day summit, which wrapped Thursday and was not open to the press, promised to “bring together prominent legal advocates, scholars, cultural commentators, business executives and church leaders to examine the current state of religious freedom,” according to its website. Together, participants would “develop legal and cultural strategies to allow freedom to flourish in the United States and around the world.”

The Department of Justice’s closed-door response to Sessions’s appearance at the event prompted the SPLC to file a Freedom of Information Act request for the attorney general’s remarks to be released to the media on Wednesday. In a press release, the SPLC’s Deputy Legal Director David Dinielli said that his organization was “concerned” by Sessions’s decision to speak before a “group that supports criminalizing homosexuality and marginalizing [LGBTQ] people around the world.”

“For this reason, we have filed a Freedom of Information Act request asking the Department of Justice to make Mr. Sessions’s remarks available promptly,” he added. “The American public has a right to know what he said.”

Among the other groups angered by Sessions’s appearance at the summit was the Human Rights Campaign, who blasted the news in a series of tweets Tuesday.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will speak to the nation’s largest anti-#LGBTQ legal advocacy group: Alliance Defending Freedom 1/10 pic.twitter.com/phSHk6tmti — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) July 11, 2017

Alliance Defending Freedom,with a $50M+ annual budget, is an @SPLCenter designated hate group &1 of the most dangerous anti-#LGBTQ orgs 2/10 — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) July 11, 2017

Alliance Defending Freedom was a leader in the fight against marriage equality & wrote the language for state same-sex marriage bans 3/10 — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) July 11, 2017

Alliance Defending Freedom consistently defends the unconscionable license to discriminate against #LGBTQ people 4/10 — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) July 11, 2017

They actively promote bigotry,standing up for measures that allow discrimination against #LGBTQ people at restaurants, jobs,offices etc 5/10 — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) July 11, 2017

Alliance Defending Freedom also propagates hate & bullying by attacking school districts for teaching tolerance and inclusion 6/10 — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) July 11, 2017

Alliance Defending Freedom even fights to overrule principals & stop schools from treating #transgender students with dignity & respect 7/10 — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) July 11, 2017

They defend the tremendously harmful and debunked pseudoscience known as reparative or “conversion” therapy. 8/10 — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) July 11, 2017

Alliance Defending Freedom exports hate abroad with an international program that puts #LGBTQ people in danger around the world 9/10 — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) July 11, 2017

Shame on Sessions & the Trump admin. for supporting this hateful org. @HRC will continue to rise up against discrimination & bigotry 10/10 — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) July 11, 2017

He was also a vocal opponent of repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy which prohibited gay and lesbian people from serving openly in the military.