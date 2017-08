The president hasn't taken it well. He's reportedly been fuming for months because he believes that if Sessions had held firm on the investigation, there never would have been a need for a special counsel to take over the Russian probe.In July, Trump told The New York Times that he wouldn't have nominated Sessions at all if he'd known that he'd recuse himself. Although it appears that Sessions' job is on the line, White House advisers and other top Republicans have warned Trump that firing the attorney general would bring severe political consequences.