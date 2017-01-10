Jeff Sessions Now Admits Grabbing A Woman By The Genitals Is Sexual Assault

TWS: But beyond the language, would you characterize the behavior described in that [video] as sexual assault if that behavior actually took place?



SESSIONS: I don’t characterize that as sexual assault. I think that’s a stretch. I don’t know what he meant—



TWS: So if you grab a woman by the genitals, that’s not sexual assault?



SESSIONS: I don’t know. It’s not clear that he—how that would occur.