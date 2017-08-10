CNN ended its relationship with political commentator Jeffrey Lord after he tweeted “Sieg Heil” on Thursday.

“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”

Sieg Heil! — Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) August 10, 2017

The tweet was directed at Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters for America. Lord wrote an op-ed calling Media Matters a “fascist” group for launching a campaign to get advertisers to pull their support for Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Lord spoke with CNN’s Brian Stelter after his firing Thursday.

“I love CNN,” Lord said. “I feel like they are caving to bullies here.”

Lord joined the network as a political commentator in 2015 and was known for his provocative and unabashed support of President Donald Trump. He once called Trump the “Martin Luther King of health care,” later arguing he did it “deliberately and with reason.”

But his inflammatory statements weren’t limited to his defenses of Trump. Among other things, Lord once claimed “there are no people of color” in America, called the Ku Klux Klan a “leftist” organization and argued singer Ariana Grande was partly to blame for the terrorist attack at her concert in the United Kingdom.

CNN host Anderson Cooper infamously criticized Lord in May when he argued Lord would defend Trump “if he took a dump on his desk.” Cooper later apologized for the comment.