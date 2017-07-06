When Jelinajane Bedrijo Almario was 16-years-old, she reportedly befriended younger girls and acted as their pimp, taking them to motels in Tulare County, California where they were sold for sex. On Monday, Almario, who just turned 18, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for human trafficking of children, among other charges.

Almario was tried as an adult despite being a juvenile when the crime was committed, according to the Associated Press.

Almario was arrested in the city of Hanford on May 2016. Police say she had lured a number of younger girls, aged between 14 and 15, into a prostitution ring after meeting them through friends and social media. She posted their photographs on various prostitution websites and took the victims to motels to meet customers.

“These girls would run away for weekends or work a couple of nights,” Detective Richard Pontecorvo of the Hanford Police Department told the Fresno Bee.

Authorities said Almario’s prostitution racket went on for a few weeks last spring before she was caught. During that time, one of the victims’ mothers, who’d grown concerned about her daughter’s whereabouts, reportedly received threatening emails from Almario.