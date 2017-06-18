Jenner On GOP Baseball Shooting: 'Liberals Can't Even Shoot Straight'

A crowd at the convention of the College Republican National Committee erupted in laughter and applause when featured speaker Caitlyn Jenner joked Friday about the attack on a group of GOP lawmakers, saying: “Liberals can’t even shoot straight.”

The comment was captured on videotape posted by a College Republican group in Virginia on its Facebook page. Jenner made the disturbing joke when she was asked by a moderator at the Washington dinner about the shooting Wednesday in Virginia at a baseball practice that critically wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and injured several others.

Scalise’s condition has since been upgraded to serious. Suspect James Hodgkinson was fatally shot by police. Hodgkinson had a violent history, railed about Republicans and was a supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ bid for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.

“First of all, nobody deserves what happened out there,” Jenner, a supporter of President Donald Trump, said when asked about the shooting. “There’s no justification’’ for such an attack,’’ she added. There are crazy people in the world. ... We have to minimize that type of stuff.”

“As far as the people that were injured, it’s an absolute shame,’’ she continued. “You just want them to recover. Fortunately, the guy was a really bad shot. Liberals can’t even shoot straight.”

Jenner was asked the question by a moderator who identified himself as a “gay conservative” who said he was “embarrassed” by coverage of the shooting that in some cases noted that Scalise has an “anti-gay” legislative record. The moderator said it was “not the time or place” for such characterizations.

There were only a few posted comments to the video on the Virginia group’s Facebook page. One praised the party for being more “inclusive” by inviting Jenner to speak. Another said Jenner’s comments “seem counterproductive.” One called them disgusting.

Jenner’s comments spurred criticism on Twitter.

Hey #CaitlynJenner you're causing more chaos with your comments about liberals. Please stop. You're not helping us in the #LGBTQ community. — Christopher Thornton (@ChrisRThornton) June 18, 2017