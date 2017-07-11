Jennifer Garner Reportedly Confronted Ben Affleck's New Girlfriend Years Ago

Jennifer Garner is not the one, has never been the one, and will never be the one to cross.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the actress’ estranged husband Ben Affleck was dating “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus three months after filing for divorce.

As Affleck and Shookus continue to be spotted out and about together in Los Angeles, new details about exactly when the relationship began have come to light, as well as how Garner reacted to the alleged affair.

The “Batman v Superman” actor and Shookus reportedly started seeing each other in 2013, while both were still married, multiple sources told People. The outlet describes the relationship as a “full-on” affair with Affleck spending time with his new girlfriend when he visited New York City for work.

“They would fly back and forth, but he would mostly visit her in New York,” a source said. “They didn’t hide … They would use the Mandarin Oriental [hotel]. They were regulars.”

“Both of them were married at the time,” another source added. “They were having secret rendezvous every time he came in to New York City and other places, too. Both of them were cheating on their spouses so they were very careful about it. Jen and [Shookus’] husband both found out about it around the same time”

Other sources, however, maintain that the two were just friends prior to each separating from their respective spouses.

Garner reportedly confronted Shookus in New York City during a business trip back in 2015 about the alleged affair with Affleck, but the “SNL” producer allegedly “refused to back down or quit the affair.”

She also apparently spoke with Shookus’ ex-husband Kevin Miller, a former associate producer on “30 Rock,” and showed him incriminating texts, although Shookus and Miller were separated at the time.

Despite the recent media attention, Garner was spotted looking happy and healthy in Los Angeles with a friend on Tuesday, while heading to the gym.

Remember when all we had to worry about was the nanny?