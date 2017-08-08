Before she was married to Ben Affleck and using her dimples to convince you to sign up for Capital One, Jennifer Garner was a bona-fide action star who could roundhouse kick with the best of them.

After a decadelong break from the genre, Garner is reportedly set to star in the action revenge thriller “Peppermint,” directed by Pierre Morel with a script from Chad St. John, Deadline reports.

The Golden Globe winner is in talks to join the project, which is being described as “female ‘John Wick,’” 2014’s sleeper hit starring Keanu Reeves. The film centers on a young mother who takes matters into her own hands after a terrible tragedy.

“When her husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by, the heroine wakes up from a coma and spends years learning to become a lethal killing machine,” the film’s description reads. “On the 10th anniversary of her family’s death, she targets everyone she holds responsible, the gang that committed the act, the lawyers that got them off, and the corrupt cops that enabled the murderous incidents.”

Garner is, of course, more than equipped to play the part after five seasons on the ABC action series “Alias,” as well as starring roles in “Daredevil,” “Elektra” and “The Kingdom.”