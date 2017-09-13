The survival skills that Jennifer Lawrence’s character used in “The Hunger Games” didn’t come in handy on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show.”

In an ax throwing competition against host Jimmy Fallon, the “mother!” actress got chopped down.

Three tries, three fails.

Fallon, meanwhile, turned out to be quite the Paul Bunyan, at one point scoring a 10 by nailing the target’s hat. The money shot, though, was this:

“Got a lot of wood there,” Fallon cracked.

Maybe next time Lawrence should challenge him in archery.