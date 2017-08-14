Jennifer Lawrence Joins Call To ID White Supremacists From Charlottesville March

Jennifer Lawrence is joining those calling for the identification of individuals who attended the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

Lawrence shared four photos showing the faces of some of those who took part in the Virginia rallies on Friday and Saturday with her 16 million followers on Facebook Monday. The actress made it clear that people who chose to take part in the events “can’t hide with the internet,” calling them “pathetic cowards.”

The photos included ones taken Friday night of torch-wielding white nationalists who marched through the University of Virginia chanting “blood and soil,” as well as photos taken Saturday at the Charlottesville rally of people holding Confederate and Nazi flags.

Lawrence joins many on social media who have been attempting to identify marchers who participated in the rallies. Since early Sunday, the Twitter account @YesYoureRacist has been posting the names and photos of multiple marchers along with the hashtag #ExposeTheAltRight.

At least one person, a man named Cole White, was fired from his job as a cook at hot dog chain Top Dog in Berkeley, California, after his employers were notified of his participation in the march, CBS reported.

Another man who was identified was later publicly disowned by his family in an open letter to the press.

Events turned violent and tragic over the weekend, with clashes occurring between white nationalists and counter-protestors. Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer was killed and 19 others were injured after a car driven by 20-year-old Ohio man James Fields plowed into a group of anti-fascism protesters Saturday. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency.

Other celebrities used their platforms to speak out against white supremacy as the disturbing events unfolded.

We have nazi sympathizers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 12, 2017

By the way, fuck these nazi motherfuckers. #Charlottesville — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 12, 2017

Let's begin to Stop White Supremacy, Neo Nazis and KKK where they feel most welcome, the White House. #FireBannon #Charlottesville — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 13, 2017

From Dr. King. For all those who enjoy the privileges of white supremacy even though you disagree with the means. Food for your thoughts. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yIlaLDEpOm — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 13, 2017

To all of you who ever thought of Trump: Just give him a chance...

Look at Charlottesville.

Look at his "reponse"

Then search your soul. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 12, 2017