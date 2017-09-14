Jennifer Lawrence Goes Atomic Blonde In 'Red Sparrow' Trailer

Didn’t catch “Atomic Blonde” in theaters? Well, Jennifer Lawrence is here to serve up another helping of secret agent (/wig collection) badassery.

The trailer for “Red Sparrow,” starring the in-demand actress as a a ballerina-turned-assassin, made the internet rounds today, and consider us intrigued.

Based on the novel of the same name by Jason Matthews, a former CIA operative, Lawrence plays plays Dominika Egorova, a graduate of the Sparrow School, which trains agents in the art of seducing the enemy. The film also stars Joel Edgerton, Jeremey Irons and Charlotte Rampling.

We’re just going to pretend this is an off-brand Black Widow origin story we’ll probably never get and call it even.