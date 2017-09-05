STYLE
Jennifer Lawrence's Plaid Gray Pants Are Your Next Wardrobe Staple

Holy Mother! of chicness.

By Jamie Feldman

Mark it down: Jennifer Lawrence is best dressed of the week, and it’s only Tuesday.

The “Mother!” star just reached epic levels of chic in Venice, wearing a pair of cropped gray plaid pants, a black tank top, a chunky gold necklace, round sunglasses and very high heels.  

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Wow.

She is living, walking proof that a flawless look doesn’t have to involve a whole lot of frill to work ― and she’s not alone. Lawrence joins a long list of stars whose plaid-scapades have paid off big time recently. 

Here’s Cara Delevingne in gray plaid at a photo call for “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” in London in July:

David M. Benett via Getty Images
Plaid perfection.

Here’s Priyanka Chopra wearing a more deconstructed look at the “Baywatch” premiere in Berlin in May:

Tristar Media via Getty Images
Lovely.

And here’s Cate Blanchett looking cool and casual at Comic Con in San Diego in July.

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Cate can do no wrong.

Lawrence’s look is a solid alternative for anyone not ready to commit to an entire ensemble of one print. Any chunky gold necklace, black tank top and fun sunglasses will do the trick.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

As for the pants, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites to create this easy-to-achieve look. Best dressed lists, here we come. 

Jennifer Lawrence's Hair Throughout The Years
Jamie Feldman

