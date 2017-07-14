Earlier this week, it was announced that Quentin Tarantino’s next film will center on the Manson Family murders, specifically the killing of Hollywood beauty Sharon Tate.

Speculations about potential casting choices began swirling online almost immediately, with outlets reporting that Tarantino had met with Margot Robbie for the role of Tate, noting that Jennifer Lawrence was also rumored to be involved with the project.

It remains unclear as to whether both Robbie and Lawrence are actually being considered for Tate (or any role, for that matter). If it does come down to those two stars, Tate’s sister Debra has a strong opinion about who she’d choose.

“They’re both extremely accomplished actresses but I would have to say, my pick would be Margot. Simply because her physical beauty and the way she even carries herself is similar to that of Sharon,” Debra recently told TMZ.

But she didn’t stop there.

“I don’t think as much about Jennifer Lawrence,” she continued. “Not that I have anything against her. But she just, I don’t know, she’s not pretty enough to play Sharon. That’s a horrible thing to say, but I have my standards.”

She added, “Physical beauty wouldn’t be so important, but Sharon’s six years of her public life were all based on that incredibly beautiful natural perfect look, in soul heart and spirit. Thats what I’m looking to try to capture.”

We’ll have to disagree with Debra on this one. Both Robbie and Lawrence are, well, stunning Hollywood actresses.

Here are some photos for reference:

Getty Robbie, Tate and Lawrence.

Whatever ends up happening with the casting, Debra said she wants Tarantino to reach out to her, as she’s the one in charge of her sister’s intellectual licensing.