Jennifer Lopez went all out for her 48th birthday over the weekend.
The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer slayed in a daring dress for one of her birthday celebrations in Miami, where she was joined by her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.
The only thing crazier than her gorgeous dress was her six-tiered birthday cake, which had everything from glitter and flowers to sparkles and sparklers on it. Love don’t cost a thing, but this cake probably cost a fortune.
“Ummmm cake anyone...” Lopez captioned a picture of her birthday creation.
Lopez also posted a photo enjoying ARod’s company near the cake.
“In a crowded room but it’s just the two of you...” she wrote on Instagram. While Lopez turned 48 on Monday, Rodriguez turns 42 on Thursday.
It looks like it’s going to be a celebration every night for these two.
No idea how they’re going to top this party. But we’re sure they’ll find a way.
