Jennifer Lopez Is Returning To Rom-Coms With 'Second Act'

Jennifer Lopez will do a little bit of reinventing for her upcoming romantic comedy.

The singer and actress is set to star and produce STXFilms’s film “Second Act,” The Wrap announced on Thursday. Lopez also shared the news on Instagram with a caption that simply read: “Surprise!”

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

The rom-com is set to follow a big-box employee who reinvents herself and later gets the opportunity to show Madison Avenue the value of street smarts, according to several trade publications.

“When Jennifer, Elaine [Goldsmith-Thomas] and Justin [Zackham] came to us with this idea, we loved it right away,” STXfilms chairman, Adam Fogelson, told The Wrap. “The premise of reinventing yourself and creating a career and life-defining second act is hugely relatable and aspirational.”

Fogelson also emphasized STXfilm’s mission to grow their portfolio of female-driven projects.

Lopez is no stranger to romantic comedies, having starred in films like “The Wedding Planner,” “Maid in Manhattan” and “Monster-In-Law” in the early 2000s. But she expressed excitement about bringing this new story to life.

“There are so many things I love about this project and script,” Lopez said about the film in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “People try to put women to sleep at a certain age. “Second Act” is a story that empowers the every-woman to do more, to be more, and not limit their dreams.”

The film is set to be directed by Peter Segal (“50 First Dates”) and currently has no release date.