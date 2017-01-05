TOMMASO BODDI via Getty Images Enough.

Jennifer Lopez has taken legal action against a fan who reportedly followed her home on multiple occasions, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that lawyers representing the “Booty” singer filed documents on Tuesday with the Los Angeles Superior Court claiming a man named Timothy McLanahan caused Lopez and her family to feel unsafe.

McLanahan, who has reportedly been arrested on Lopez’s property before, continues to send her fan mail, unsolicited flowers, and also attended many of her shows during her Las Vegas residency.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order against the alleged stalker requiring him to stay at least 100 yards away from Lopez and her two young twins, Max and Emme, as well as the children’s school and the family’s home. He is also restricted from getting within the same distance of the singer’s car and workplace.

A court representative told Us Weekly that McLanahan has driven onto Lopez’s property wanting to see her before being arrested. He “follows [the] victim [Lopez] by his own admission” and “has a history of violence,” the source added.

TMZ reports that Lopez’s bodyguard also claims McLanahan has a violent past and has been previously arrested for threats and firearm violations.

Considering the plot of every single Jennifer Lopez movie features the actress defeating a deranged guy exhibiting some seriously crazy behavior, it’s safe to say that she is not one to mess with.