This Photo Of Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod With Their Kids Is Beyond Cute

Think you can handle any more cuteness from this couple?

People have really been loving couple, pop singer Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball maverick Alex Rodriguez, and that’s because of moments like this. A photo Lopez posted of her twins cuddling up with Rodriguez and his daughters on Saturday has people seeing wedding bells.

Fans in the comments section were already pointing out how perfect this “blended family” would be and how much the kids look alike. Lopez has not been shy about posting the updates with the kids and her partner, showing them enjoying vacations and spending quiet days together.

The power couple are both co-parenting with their exes, pop star Marc Anthony and Cynthia Rodriguez. Rodriguez posts days out with his girls and ex-wife, coming together for things like parent-teacher conferences. Lopez has called Anthony her best friend, telling Kelly Ripa on “Live With Kelly” in March about how the special bond they have over their twins, Max and Emme.

“We’re just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together,” Lopez told Ripa in March. “It’s just good for the whole family.”

