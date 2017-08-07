Jennifer Lopez knows how to rock a daring dress. She does it almost every other day.
On Sunday, the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer attended a wedding at Cipriani Wall Street with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. Lopez wore a stunning evening gown from the fashion house Hamel. She paired the $1,310 gown with gold jewelry, a sparkly clutch and some seriously high stilettos.
Despite the bling, all the attention was definitely on the dress’ stunning neckline and side cutouts.
The lovebirds both shared photos from the wedding on Instagram. Lopez captioned her glamorous photo, “Just another Sunday night”:
While Rodriguez wrote “Date night in the city” and added his friends’ wedding hashtag.
Other guests at the wedding included Bill and Hillary Clinton, Dorinda Medley from the “Real Housewives of New York City” and Tiffany Trump.
Sounds like quite the affair.
