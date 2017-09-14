Jeremy McGilvrey Reveals 4 Expert Tips for Creating Your Own High-Converting Sales Funnel

Online marketing has received a significant amount of attention over the past decade. Thanks to the accelerated rate of progress in Internet technology, anybody in the world with any background can create and sell their own products online.

One online marketing tactic that has received a lot of attention is the ‘sales funnel’. Briefly, a sales funnel describes a system or a process that you use to attract potential buyers and eventually turn them into loyal customers who will buy your products and services. Some sales funnels are simple in their set-up, and others can be incredibly complex.

To learn more about this fascinating sales set-up, I consulted with Jeremy McGilvrey, one of the top sales funnel experts in the industry. He has successfully mastered the art of setting up the perfect funnel. Whether it’s a funnel to get visitors to watch his webinar, sign up for a membership, or buy a physical product for free (visitors only pay shipping), he’s done it all.

Here are 4 expert-level tips Jeremy shared with me in building high-converting sales funnels for any niche or product:

EXPERT TIP #1: MAKE YOUR VISITORS PAY ATTENTION

When people first arrive at your sales funnel through your advertisement, you only have one second to get their attention. Otherwise, they’ll immediately leave and head over to your competitors.

“Boring sales funnels don’t keep your attention and there’s no compelling reason for you to stick around,” says Jeremy. Every single thing matters, from your headline to how fast your landing page loads. It only takes one small mistake to ruin your sales funnel and all the hard work you have put into it.”

EXPERT TIP #2: YOU MUST PROVIDE VALUE

Now that you have your visitor’s attention, you need to build trust. The best way to do that is to provide high value for free. From Jeremy’s own experience, the best way to provide value is through something called a ‘lead magnet’.

A lead magnet is a free piece of content that gives customers important information and allows them to improve an aspect of their lives or eliminate a long-standing problem. All you ask in return is that the visitor provides their first name and an email, and they will become a subscriber on your email list (also known as a lead).

EXPERT TIP #3: THE FORTUNE IS IN THE FOLLOW-UP

According to HubSpot, 44% of salespeople will give up after a single follow-up, and at the same time 80% of sales will require a total of five follow-ups. Now that you have leads in your sales funnel, you need to put in the work in order to maintain the relationship with your customer.

“Whenever I send out emails to my list, I always remind myself that they don’t care about me or my problems. First and foremost, your customers care about themselves and what you are able to do for them. If you are able to give actionable game-changing advice in your emails and your leads see a measurable change in their lives because of it, they are that much more likely to buy your products and your services.”

EXPERT TIP #4: KEEP YOUR CUSTOMERS IN A ‘BUYING’ MOOD

“Once someone buys a single product, they are in a ‘buying mood’ and you should take full advantage of this by offering another high-value product. A well-designed funnel can be the difference between a one-time buyer who you never see again, and someone who will buy almost anything that you produce,” says Jeremy.

If a customer purchases a product, you can take them to something called an ‘upsell’. This is where you provide a more expensive product (or service) that addresses another issue, related to what your initial product was built to solve. If you were to provide a $7 eBook on how to write high-converting emails, for example, your upsell could be a $97 video course that teaches people how to build up an email list from scratch.

A SALES FUNNEL IS AN EFFECTIVE WAY TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR RELATIONSHIPS