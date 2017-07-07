Jeremy Renner Broke Both His Arms During An 'Avengers' Stunt

Movie star Jeremy Renner apparently fractured both his arms ― his right elbow and left wrist, specifically ― while filming a stunt for “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Renner revealed the specifics of his injury during a Friday press conference at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

“That’s how it goes,” Renner said, according to Variety. “It’s part of the job.”

But Renner, an incredibly busy man, as most movie stars are wont to be, said it’s not really going to affect his schedule. “I’m sort of a problem solver, you know. There will be an effect to it, but it won’t stop me from doing things that I need to be doing,” he said. “I’ll heal fast. I’m doing everything I can to heal faster.”

He added, “I’m doing a job that isn’t really requiring a ton of stunts. It’s not an action movie; it’s a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it. So I don’t have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy. So it won’t really affect my job ... It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can’t tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by.”

The news is official now, but it’s looked like something has been wrong with Renner for quite some time. Check out these pair of Instagram posts from June:

Besides the “Avengers” flick, Renner has a lot of stuff in the works, including a cartoon called “Arctic Justice” and a movie called “Tag” (it’s about tag). Most importantly, Renner is also going to be in some sort of “Bourne” sequel.