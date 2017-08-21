JERRY AND DICK

Dick Gregory and Jerry Lewis were both the sun and the moon to me.

Dick was the sun that shined a scorching light on the plight of the black person in America.

Jerry was the moon; the definitive lunatic who crippled me with rolling tides of laughter.

And today there is a convergence of the two worlds and it couldn’t be more appropriate.

Jerry was my childhood hero. He was proof positive that grown up people could still act like a crazy kid. It didn’t have to be all that serious and responsible. Anarchy at any moment was possible.

To the adults of my youth, I’m sure Jerry was a kind of sad reminder of just how far they had rowed from the shores of once upon a time.

Martin and Lewis, like the Beatles a few years later, were the cure for the lingering black cloud malaise which followed of World War Two. Grown-ups typically had screwed up the world and their messes simply had to be cleaned up.

60 million people were killed in World War 2 which was 3% of the entire world’s population.

Cities like London were obliterated.

You just don’t get over that overnight. In fact, if you go to Europe today you still feel the pull. The sad longing. The quiet memorial.

Martin and Lewis were the first Beatles. It’s hard to imagine a comedy duo getting that kind of adulation. Chaplin had it. He could draw thousands of people to bond drives to help aid the effort.

Dean was the mature one of the two. The reigning adult in the room. The establishment that we all needed to poke fun at. He was endlessly straight man patient. Slightly amused. Mock bewildered. A bit life hardened, hence all that booze. But man, when he sang, he sounded like a sexy Italian choir boy. Women knee buckle swooned. Kids like me suddenly craved to be Italian. He was handsome, cool and suave in his elegant tailored tux.

In contrast to Dean’s ego was Jerry the id: the child part of us that had been ruthlessly beaten down and terrified which could no longer be contained. Jerry was a sensory land mine that exploded at every turn. It was like he was possessed with a near violent kind of virus that had to tickle its way out of his every pore with every rubber body contortion.

For both of them music was the key. Dean seduced/crooned us while Jerry danced like his shoes were stomping out the next fire. Music was their muse. Music was the power that moved them.

Dean set the limits. He could slap Jerry down when it was time for his nap.

Jerry was adorable and not conventionally movie star handsome like Dean. The two parts of us really: the part that felt competent, powerful and aesthetically beautiful counterbalanced by the cross-eyed, class clown whose every single cell was filled with silliness.

They could do to the edge and be dangerous. Break every single rule of convention and just when you thought they went too far they would go a step further…and then take off their show masks and calm both us and themselves down. Dean would offer up a lullaby about the moon while Jerry would re-enter the earth’s orbit until they both could wish us a sweet goodnight.

Their movies were just opportunities to magnify their act and give them new rooms to merrily destroy Marx Brother style. Like the films of Abbot and Costello, the stories were there just to be able to officially call them movies. The loose thread narratives were nothing more than the feeble, interconnective string that kept all the web of slapstick craziness in some kind of despite-the-chaos, order.

And it worked. All of it. But just like The Beatles, they grew up and grew apart. Jerry, an egomaniac by any comparison, wanted the spotlight all to himself and ultimately became a crooner and more importantly a filmmaker who pioneered the video playback method. He lectured at USC’s film school. He made genius comedies like The Bellhop and The Nutty Professor. He raised billions for charity probably because that made him feel omnipotent. If he could heal with comedy just think what he could do with Muscular Dystrophy.

It took Frank Sinatra to bring them back together again thirty years or so later during the telethon. It was like watching two life worn dogs sniff each other out until they remembered the love that they had for each other. The death of Dean’s son years later brought them even closer.

The ego and the id were finally one.

Dick Gregory was a much later in life discovery for me. What I remember in those days was loving Bill Cosby (he was a genius once upon a time: our national dad), Richard Pryor and Dick.

At first blush, to a young white person, Dick seemed as affable and friendly as one of those benign, stereotypical zipp-a-dee-do-dah dance shuffin’ characters that appeared in the Jewish free Disney films. If Mathew McConaughey reviewed them his quote would have been: “Alt-right, Alt-right, Alt-right.”

I was under contract to the studio in the early 80’s. I was part of an experimental “Jew wing” which brought in young guys of my faith to give off the appearance that the Walt-lessstudio was now credible, contemporary and hip. This took place downstairs while upstairs, the all the white executives sat around in their all men’s club, playing Old Maid, while black men in white jackets whistled, buffed their shoes to the beat and paraded out the lunch fare.

Cosby was Dick-light. Rather than be exclusively black, he magically became every man with every man relatable family stories that were told with such Will Rogers charm that he was simply irresistible. I once saw him in Reno commandeer a bunch of longneck swigging rednecks with just a stool and a mike. He was the lion tamer of comedy.

Dick, who seemed like everyone’s favorite Uncle, had a far more wicked purpose in mind. He wanted to be the lion. He wanted to track down the slithering snake of prejudice, get it in his teeth and shake it until it woke up.

Like Lenny Bruce before him, sometimes it was hard to quantify him. Was he an activist who was funny or a funny man who was an activist?

According to him, he was the latter. He loved being funny because that his jokes were far more insightful and ultimately proved to be far more powerful than any Civil Rights water hose.

I remember his hunger strikes. His endless visits to jail on behalf of human decency. How deeply real and human he felt. You could feel how he took things so personally. You could see his bone quivering in his often 95-pound starved body.

I can’t help but wonder what he felt last week when the skinheads came marching into Charlottesville. Is that what finally took his heart out?

I think of how men like Harry Belafonte, another outspoken crusader-hero, must feel, watching as we’re all dragged through the throw-back white hot hate that fuels our current administration like battery acid.

I’m still barely out of that post-election night park high, the night after right the election, as thousands of black men and women wept openly as President Obama spoke, eloquently about change. The impossible had happened.

And for one brief shining moment, we really were one.

Until the very next morning when Mitch McConnell announced that it would be the expressed purpose of the GOP to stop Obama at every single progressive turn.

I wound up calling President Obama’s tenure, “Eight Years A Slave.”

The subtext was loud and clear.

The White House, even though it had been built on the backs of black men, was going to remain forever white.

Instead of moving forward, the GOP pushed us back…back…back. Inciting their base of morons and heavnegelicals, by manipulating the “news’ sources like Fox and Breitbart and The National Enquirer, which Trump once called “A fine periodical because they tell “the truth,” until a wave of populist rage could no longer be contained.

Comedy took a huge hit too. For a while, it was not PC to make fun of the first family because the wrong joke could be interpreted as prejudice.

What became funny was either mocking the proceedings, just like the public jesters of Rome used to do, or abandoning politics altogether by doing scatological humor or crude sex jokes. Going to a comedy club was like visiting a preschool where everyone was delighted by the word “poop,”

So, when I see the founding fathers of comedy like Jerry and Dick disappear, it hurts that much more.

These were brilliant, possessed with their craft, artists who were dedicated to making us feel refreshed, revitalized and in some cases, better.

It makes me think of the Nina Simone. Billie Holiday singing “Strange Fruit.” Mort Saul. Tom Lehrer. Lenny. George Carlin. Those who dared to dare.

It makes me think of any American who chose the pen as their weapon of choice. The Beats. The Hippies. Dylan. Baez. Seeger. Guthrie. Phil Oaks.

I feel today, role model light. More often than not, illiterate and helpless. One day Fleetwood Mac is ushering in the Clinton era with “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow” and years later the chant is “Lock her up.”

It was incredibly uplifting to watch the thousands of jam-packed protestors of Boston over the weekend.

Especially since that is where America began.

It felt, however briefly, just like the good old days, when Americans acted like Americans: determined and inspired by their unerring love for democracy, decency, and equality.

They were not trying to reinterpret their laws to justify their own frustrated existence.

They were not mangling the true meaning of the second amendment so they can promenade through their aisles of their churches and Kmarts while brandishing their automatic military grade weapons. The kind that assassinated all those beautiful, perfect Sandy Hook children in a matter of a few, obliterating seconds.

The people of Boston were not blaming the government for too much interference, while joyfully accepting all the benefits that it provides from social security to unemployment to disaster relief.

The beauty of their protest was in the richness of their subtext.

The message was crystal-clear to me:

You cannot silence anyone’s heart no matter how much you deface it, strangle it or blame it for all your problems.

We are all, each and every, one of us, the self-conscripted soldiered brothers of our most common soil who when it is time to defend the perfection of our holy constitution, which your president has never and will never read, must answer to the battle cry which summons us, in times like today, to defend the clearly defined laws of our precious country when we are under attack.

Sadly by ourselves.

And now all the enemy has to do is sit back and enjoy the show. We are our own nuclear winter.

But all is not lost.

We still have our outspoken comedians. The sons and daughters of Jerry and Dick. We are all the shared legacy of greatness.

We have our newspapers, like the Washington Post, which once upon a time took down another tyrant.

We have our self-healing, checks, and balances democratic system, which, despite, being ignored and abused by 51 mostly treasonous, NRA bought members of the Congress whose shared sole purpose remains making people like the entire Trump family, most of the Goldman Sachs filled cabinet and the Koch Brothers insanely wealthy, will prevail. Corporate Greed sooner or later always implodes because it simply can never be satisfied, knows or respects limits until one day it finally overreaches for that ultimate piece of pie which triggers the inevitable collapse which sadly takes us with them.

And they are the ones, time and time again, who will be saved, while the rest of us lose our pensions, our social security, and our healthcare. Wells Fargo right now is screwing its customers and they seem to be doing just fine.

So what then, is the ultimate remedy?

Read. Listen. React civilly and accordingly.

Which begins with this: you must care.

You must demand that the life that has been guaranteed you is delivered---to everyone, including people who do not share your color or sexual preferences.

Americans today are a garden variety.

You see, we took the Statue of Liberty’s invitation to heart. She offered. We came. Deal with it. You can’t argue with her. She’s a typical woman. Her opinions are set in stone.

We are no longer like the homogeneous casts of all those films that we watch on the Wayback Machine of TCM or the reruns from classic TV shows from the fifties.

We are the Neo-America. And no matter how much middle America or the south don’t like it, all I can say is, too bad.

If you don’t like it, you can always leave. The airports are more than happy to fly you to wherever you want to go. But I don’t recommend Germany. They fucking hate Nazis.

Vote. Apathy and the Politburo got Trump elected. He lost the popular vote by 3 million votes. That is the power –the only power that you have. Watch how the GOP redistricts and prevents minorities from voting.

And do something about it.

What we are dealing with here is temporary squatting.

The doors of the asylum of hate which have quietly housed religious fanaticism, male chauvinism and bigotry have finally exploded open and have flooded our streets and caused the kind of riots we have seen all our lives.

But here is the thing:

The mob has never ultimately ruled. Pick any point in history. It’s nothing more than one, intercontinental, minority sized temper tantrum, which always ends in unfortunate bloodshed.

Do not focus solely on what you see on TV. They have to keep you mesmerized in order to sell you cars and drugs that come with the kind of side effects that seem far worse than any Kim Jung Un missile.

We are all the great experiment indeed.

You must calm down in order to focus.

Listen to organic music (from Beethoven, Haydn, Mozart and Bach to anything through the 1970s), the kind that features musicians who play instruments that they have mastered and deliver the kind of music and lyrics which were designed to help mold you into a better, free thinking, compassionate human being.

Ignore most of the music today which is all corporately compressed, loud, mindlessly thumping and derivative until every single singer sounds identical.

The theory is you will be unconsciously drawn to whatever feels or sounds familiar.

This is called brainwashing.

You call it music.

And you rebel yell on demand just like they want you to.

The big joke is they care a lot more about iheart that your heart.

Read for at least 30 minutes a day. Read your favorite poet. Mine happens to be Billy Collins. Absorb gorgeously arranged words and savor them.

Allow yourself to program your life and not be programmed by someone who just wants you to shop compulsively.

Be nurturing by nature.

Actively help create a generation of people who are smarter and better than us. Become their heroes by being inspiring.

Find yourself some heroes and role models that are not just named Lebron or Judge.

Turn to someone whose ideas can be sent almost telepathically airdropped directly into the section of your soul which desperately needs to be watered, seeded and given the time to grow.

Slow. Down.

Get off the serpentine escalator that owns you.

Shut off your devices and rely on your own.

Let wisdom empower you, which doesn’t even have to include words that were written today.

Here’s a good place to start. Let me leave you with this:

Listen to this guy who lived through and felt deeply to the marrow, the pain that comes with a country that is bitterly divided?

He was, after all, our President during very similar virtually identical times.

“Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived, and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met here on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of it as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.

But in a larger sense, we can not dedicate - we can not consecrate - we can not hallow this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled, here, have consecrated it far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember, what we say here, but can never forget what they did here.