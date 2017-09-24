Jerry Brown Continues Climate Crusade at UN and Beyond

While Donald Trump distracts from his Russia election scandal and presidential policy bellyflops by picking fights with North Korea, Iran, the world champion Golden State Warriors basketball team and the National Football League, there is still some rational forward-leaning action in American politics.

Governor Jerry Brown spent last week at and around the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering of heads of government and other international notables in New York City. The Californian, fresh off a notably successful legislative year, gave a series of speeches and interviews, calling Trump a “troglodyte” for his climate denialism in the face of both scientific consensus and dramatically mounting evidence.

“President Trump is the null hypothesis, which he’s proven,” Brown declared. (Don’t worry, he didn’t speak in Latin.) “Everything he’s doing is stupid and dangerous and silly. I mean, come on, really, calling the North Korean dictator ‘Rocket Man?’ … He is accelerating his coming reversal through his own absurdity.”

Brown also conferred with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, convened the U.S. Climate Alliance of states he formed immediately after Trump pulled the U.S. from the Paris Accords, announced high-powered international co-chairs and steering committee members for his global climate summit next September in San Francisco, grew his global Under2 Coalition, and closed with a side trip to Quebec to include the two biggest Canadian provinces in California’s greenhouse gas cap & trade market. Fellow Berkeley alum Brown also took part in a climate change conference at his other alma mater, Yale University, convened by former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

The upshots were many and varied.

Brown’s global climate summit next year in San Francisco (you can sign up here) is coming along nicely. The UN’s principal climate official, former Mexican Foreign Minister Patricia Espinosa, will co-chair the event along with billionaire multi-handle Michael Bloomberg and Anand Mahindra, one of India’s leading entrepreneurs and a champion of sustainable development. Brown will co-chair the summit’s steering committee with former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres, the former Costa Rican diplomat who is already global ambassador for Brown’s Under2 Coalition of mostly sub-national governments who have signed on to take necessary steps in their jurisdictions in order to keep global temperature rise under a threatening 2 degree Celsius level.

State of California Brown confers with former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Washington Governor Jay Inslee before the U.S. Climate Alliance meeting in New York.

Closer to home, the U.S. Climate Alliance of states that Brown, now UN special advisor for states and regions, formed with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Washington Governor Jay Inslee revealed that its member states, who comprise nearly 40 percent of the country’s population, are already well on track to keeping their greenhouse gas emissions at a much lower level. Brown and Bloomberg, who formed America’s Pledge to combine state and local efforts and provide adequate measurements, will have a tabulation of the overall American effort at November’s UN Climate Summit in Bonn, Germany.

Meanwhile, Brown’s Under2 Coalition now represents nearly 40 percent of the world’s economic output. And his new deal with the premiers of Ontario and Quebec, Canada’s two largest provinces, provides fresh momentum to the greenhouse gas cap & trade mechanism which offers a market impetus to climate change efforts.

Brown was notably not distracted by the Trump team’s trademark dysfunctionality in the run-up to the big UN week. One Trump rep had told a meeting of European ministers the week before that the administration was looking to remain in the Paris Accords. Another told a Sunday chat show that the U.S. is definitely out while a third said the U.S. is looking for ways to remain in. Finally, a fourth rep, who reportedly wants the U.S. in, nonetheless told leaders as the UN meeting began that the U.S. is out.

In other words, thanks for wasting our time, Trumpists, once again.

Back at home, Brown succeeded this year in removing any doubt from California’s lucrative carbon marketplace by winning a two-thirds legislative extension for the state’s greenhouse gas cap & trade market. He even won eight Republican legislative votes for the state’s climate program, breaking the logjam of Republican denialism. (Then Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger generally stood alone as a moderate Republican in his version of bipartisanship when he engineered major expansions of the state’s climate and renewable energy programs.) Ss I expected, however, the state’s own troglodyte right-wing got Assembly Minority Leader Chad Mayes removed from his post in the wake of the political breakthrough. Very soon, as Schwarzenegger warned 10 years ago, the Republicans will slide behind independents in California’s partisan registration.

Brown also gained a tough extension of the state’s gas tax to fund needed road and highway improvements. This, too, is under attack from the right. But hey, if people don’t want to fix aging roads, well, that’s a choice, right? A choice that would prod a different pattern of development and a return of public transit.

Major moves were made as well on affordable housing, flood control, and parks.

Brown dealt with some issues on the left by negotiating a version of California as so-called “sanctuary state,” i.e., a place that will not foster round-ups of illegal immigrants who are largely integrated in our ongoing society, by getting his frequent legislative partner state Senate President Kevin de Leon to agree to the inclusion of more crimes that will trigger cooperation with federal immigration officials. As a result, police chiefs dropped their opposition to the measure, though sheriffs did not.

Since providing security is one of the bedrock elements of governmental responsibility, the adjustment turns what could have been construed as an exercise in politically correct identity politics — don’t worry, the Trumpists are still calling it just that — into a very defensible act of humanity.

But not everything went well. A bill authored by De Leon that I’m very enthusiastic about, which would create a 100 percent renewable energy requirement for California’s electric power by 2045 — we currently have a 50 percent renewable portfolio standard by 2030 — got tangled up with Brown’s bid to regionalize the California power grid. The Western grid proposal is a good idea that would provide a useful degree of flexibility, but it is also complex. Both measures will be back early next year. The 100 percent renewable standard has already passed the state Senate and the Assembly Appropriations Committee and will come up again in the Assembly’s utilities committee. Opposition from utilities, who seem to have forgotten that they didn’t even have e-mail 28 years ago, ignores rapid advance already in storage capacity among other technological innovations already well underway. And a couple of unions, which earlier endorsed the bill, suddenly came out in opposition, perhaps hoping for buggy whip maker sorts of guarantees.

Earlier in the month, Brown ventured to Russia for the annual Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Russia is part of the Paris Accords but is of course one of the world’s foremost fossil fuel powers, and Brown, though expressing some optimism about much better relations with Russia as a matter of common sense necessity, trod very carefully through that particular minefield of world politics and Trump-related scandal.

The next big event on Brown’s international agenda is November’s UN Climate Summit in the former West German capital of Bonn. That will give us a much better sense of how the climate change fight is going in the crazy-quilt Trump era.

As Brown put it as he wrapped up his big UN-related week in New York, Connecticut, and Quebec: "Even though Washington is AWOL for the moment, there are many other parts of America that are engaged in doing what we need to do. We're building up our commitment and our knowledge but we have a long way to go. We can't be complacent."

No, we can’t.