Wednesday marks the 22nd anniversary of the Grateful Dead icon’s death, and one of his old bandmates is using the occasion to add a touch of kindness to the world.

Drummer Mickey Hart posted on Facebook that he’d like people to pause at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT for the 3rd Annual Jerry Garcia Global Moment Of Gratitude.

He wrote:

“Call your mom, forgive an old friend, purposefully send light and love out into the universe in honor of Jerry, the music, mother Earth, and mankind.”

Hart has set up an event page on Facebook, along with the hashtag #BeKind. Although the event had more than 500,000 virtual participants in 2016, he's hoping for even more this year.

“Let’s see if this year we can get 1 million people to send kind vibrations out to the universe all at once!” he wrote.