Senate Republicans Just Killed Their Health Care Bill Again

WASHINGTON — Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) announced Monday they will not be supporting the latest version of the Senate health care bill — diminishing its chances of passage in its current form.

“There are serious problems with Obamacare, and my goal remains what it has been for a long time: to repeal and replace it,” Moran said in a statement. “This closed-door process has yielded the [Better Care Reconciliation Act], which fails to repeal the Affordable Care Act or address healthcare’s rising costs. For the same reasons I could not support the previous version of this bill, I cannot support this one.”

“We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy,” he added.

My colleague @SenMikeLee and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA. #HealthcareBill — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017

In his own statement, Lee said that, “after conferring with trusted experts regarding the latest version of the Consumer Freedom Amendment,” he decided he could not support the legislation.

“In addition to not repealing all of the Obamacare taxes, it doesn’t go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families; nor does it create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare regulations,” he said.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Thursday they wouldn’t vote for the bill in its current form, and more than a half-dozen other Republicans said they had “serious concerns.” The Senate can afford to lose only two Republican votes on the bill, presuming that all Democrats will vote against it.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) delayed a vote on the bill again this week after Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) announced he would not be able to vote this week while recovering from surgery.

Republicans have struggled to pass a health care bill, so far failing to deliver on a much-hyped 2016 campaign promise that the GOP would repeal Obamacare.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressed Republicans to pass legislation. He even hosted GOP senators at a dinner at the White House on Monday in an attempt to discuss the bill with lawmakers who were on the fence about whether to vote for the legislation.

Earlier Monday, Trump emphasized how crucial McCain’s vote would have been to passing the bill.

“We hope John McCain gets better very soon because we miss him,” Trump said at an event Monday. “He’s a crusty voice in Washington. Plus, we need his vote.”

Protests against the bill have been a regular sight on Capitol Hill in recent weeks, with many demonstrators being placed under arrest.