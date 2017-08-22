You already know him from “Bee Movie” and maybe that show “Seinfeld,” but now comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s dominance of Netflix is beginning.

In January, Seinfeld signed a $100 million deal with the streaming service. For that whopping sum of money, Netflix got streaming rights to his Crackle show, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” an exclusive 10th season of that series, and two original stand-up specials.

Well, Netflix just announced that one of those specials will be titled “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and will debut as soon as Sept. 19.

Netflix Jerry Seinfeld in "Jerry Before Seinfeld" promotional image.

“In the hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld returns to The Comic Strip in New York City for an intimate stand-up ​set at the club that helped launch his career,” a Netflix press release stated. “Interspersed with never-before-seen material ― including a library of legal pads with every joke he’s written since 1975, childhood videos, and more ― Jerry performs the jokes that put him on the comedy map.”

Netflix also shared clips, presumably from the upcoming special, on Instagram:

Although “Seinfeld” is still exclusively on Hulu, Netflix added “Bee Movie” to the platform in January, so it’s clearly trying to get a bigger share of the market for Seinfeld fandom.